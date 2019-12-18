Ezekiel Elliott is a former Ohio State star and Stacy Elliott had followed his son to the Columbus, Ohio, area. Stacy Elliott became an unofficial goodwill ambassador for the Buckeyes, helping with recruiting, and then was hired in 2016 as an assistant with the program’s support staff.

AD

AD

He has since moved on to become the head of a sports management agency, Fifth Down Enterprises, which did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The incident with the cat occurred in October, according to the Columbus Dispatch, which at the time reported that authorities had responded to a caller who said their dog was being attacked by a bobcat. The dog survived the attack, but when deputies felt threatened by the cat, which was later identified as a serval, they shot it.

Stacy Elliott’s property was searched soon after, the newspaper reported. The state’s department of agriculture said in its news release that Stacy Elliott claimed that he was keeping the cat but that it didn’t belong to him, but an analysis of its microchip revealed that it had been sold to him.

AD

The ABC affiliate station WSYX reported Tuesday that the microchip led investigators to Indiana, where the cat’s seller confirmed the transaction with Stacy Elliott. A state department of agriculture official told the station that the serval was “fully grown, but it was grossly underweight and it hadn’t been fed properly.”

AD

Serval Update. Investigators from Ohio Dept of Ag are executing a search warrant at the home of Stacy Elliott - father of former OSU running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Fairfield County property is adjacent to the neighborhood where a Serval cat was shot by a deputy Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RGhsK0P6Ew — Ted Hart (@hartted) October 16, 2019

According to Tuesday’s news release, Stacy Elliott did not hold the permit required to own a serval, which is classified in Ohio law as a “dangerous wild animal.” Native to large swaths of Africa below the Sahara, servals grow to about two feet in length and 20 to 40 pounds in weight, and they are notable for exceptionally long legs and necks (per the African Wildlife Foundation).

The state’s department of agriculture filed nine charges against Stacy Elliott, including failure to notify of dangerous wild animal escape and obstruction of official business, according to its news release. He also faces 12 more charges filed by other agencies.

AD

WSYX, the ABC affiliate, reported that nine of those other charges were related to an unidentified species of “possible dog-wolf hybrid,” several of which were said to have been unregistered and found running loose on Stacy Elliott’s property.

Read more:

AD