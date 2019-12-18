And just in case you need more help in your pursuit of a championship, here are notable start/sit moves that could help your chances.

Start

Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Rivers had a night to forget against the Vikings on Sunday. The 38-year-old completed 28 of 39 pass attempts for 307 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions and also lost a fumble. Expect him to bounce back against an Oakland Raiders defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game (21.5) to opposing quarterbacks in 2019.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

The second-year pro has put together a solid fantasy campaign, never seeing less than five targets in a game this season. He’s been kept out of the end zone for two straight weeks but Denver’s next opponent, the Detroit Lions, has already allowed 17 touchdowns to wideouts in 2019, the seventh most this year to the position.

It's time to stop sleeping on Courtland Sutton 😤 @SuttonCourtland pic.twitter.com/V9doEQUUsi — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 6, 2019

Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Freeman has just one rushing touchdown this season but he should get some quality chances this week against Jacksonville. The Jaguars have one of the worst run defenses of 2019, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus (26th), and are allowing 5.3 yards per carry to running backs through Week 15. Only the Carolina Panthers, whom Freeman has his lone rushing touchdown against, have been worse this season.

Sit

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

There was a time when Brady was a lock to make your fantasy starting lineup. That time has passed. Brady has surpassed 190 yards passing just once in the last four games and, according to ESPN’s Total Quarterback rating, he is the 21st best passer of 2019. Players ahead of him include Jacoby Brissett, Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield.

Next up for Brady is the Buffalo Bills, whose defense is allowing the second-lowest passer rating against (76.7) this season. Keep him far away from your starting lineup.

Tom Brady posted a 36.7 Total QBR in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.



That marks Brady’s 4th straight game with a QBR under 40, his longest streak since QBR first became available in 2006. pic.twitter.com/ePzb47oDvs — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 9, 2019

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers has thrown for multiple touchdowns just once in the past six games and he’s now going to face a Minnesota Vikings defense that allows just 15.1 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Meanwhile, Rodgers has only scored more than 12 fantasy points once since the bye in Week 11. He scored just 16 fantasy points against Minnesota in Week 2.

James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Conner missed five of Pittsburgh’s six previous games and then played 58 percent of the team’s offensive snaps Sunday night, touching the ball 12 times for 51 yards and a touchdown. It’s fair to have optimism after a performance like that but temper your expectations this week. Conner will be facing a New York Jets defense that is the fourth best per Pro Football Focus and the second best according to Football Outsiders.

