Fry, who held a master’s degree in psychology, also painted the visiting locker room at Kinnick Stadium pink because he thought the color would put the Hawkeyes’ opponents in a passive, distracted mood and patterned his team’s uniforms after the then-dominant Pittsburgh Steelers because he wanted his players to dress like winners. But his most lasting legacy had nothing to do with pop psychology and everything to do with the coaching tree he spawned, as his former assistants were and still are everywhere.

AD

AD

With the passing of Coach Hayden Fry, you will see this picture a lot. The 1983 coaching staff at the University of Iowa. A coaching tree with the branches of a redwood. pic.twitter.com/CfWHUia8e1 — Mass Attack (@JTMassey79) December 18, 2019

That photo contained seven future NCAA head coaches.

Don Patterson (back row, second from right): An assistant to Fry at both North Texas and Iowa, Patterson became head coach at FCS Western Illinois upon Fry’s retirement in 1998. He went 63-47, won the Leathernecks’ three most recent conference championships and led them to three FCS playoff berths.

Bob Stoops (front row, first on right): Stoops was a defensive back at Iowa for Fry from 1979 to 1982 and then served on his coaching staff until 1987. He eventually ascended to the to job at Oklahoma and resuscitated the Sooners’ program, winning the BCS title in his second season (2000). Currently head coach of the XFL’s Dallas Renegades, Stoops went 190-48 in 18 seasons at Oklahoma with 11 top 10 finishes.

AD

For the entire Stoops family, our heartfelt condolences to Coach Fry’s family. A man that we all loved and revered. RIP Coach - our journey would have been much different without you. Thanks for the memories of a life time!!!!!! A 🐐if there ever was one! pic.twitter.com/MPhHcSXJQ4 — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) December 18, 2019

Dan McCarney (front row, second from right): McCarney, Fry’s defensive line coach, did have some success as a head coach. As coach at Iowa State, the Hawkeyes’ in-state rival, he led the Cyclones to 56 wins, the most by one coach in program history, and at one point beat Iowa five straight times, the Cyclones’ longest winning streak in the series. Later, as coach at North Texas (Fry’s former team), he snapped the Mean Green’s nine-year bowl drought in 2013. But he also finished with a 78-118 overall record as a head coach, a rare losing mark for Fry’s coaching tree.

AD

Barry Alvarez (front row, second from left): The Hawkeyes’ linebackers coach under Fry, Alvarez went 1-10 in his first season as Wisconsin’s head coach in 1990. In 1993, the Badgers went 10-1-1 and won their first Rose Bowl. Two more Rose Bowl victories would follow, and Alvarez finished his career with a 118-75-4 career record (he’s now Wisconsin’s athletic director).

Bill Snyder (back row, first on left): Snyder was on Fry’s North Texas staff and came over with him to Iowa, where he was offensive coordinator for 10 seasons. In 1989, he took over at Kansas State, which at the time was perhaps the worst major-conference program in the country and was coming off consecutive winless seasons. In 1993, the Wildcats won a bowl game for the first time, and Kansas State would finish in the top 10 in five of the next 10 seasons. Snyder stepped down after the 2005 season but returned in 2009 and led the Wildcats to eight more bowl games, plus a rise to No. 2 in the rankings in 2012. In 27 seasons as a head coach, Snyder went 215-117-1.

AD

Del Miller (back row, second from left): Miller left Iowa for Kansas State with Snyder, then took the top job at FCS Southwest Missouri State in 1995, compiling a 21-23 record over four seasons.

AD

Kirk Ferentz (back row, third from left): Ferentz left Fry’s staff in 1990 to take the head coaching position at FCS Maine, going just 12-21. Two NFL coaching stops followed before he succeeded Fry in 1999, and he’s been in Iowa City ever since, compiling a 161-104 record with a Rose Bowl bid, two Orange Bowl appearances and five seasons with at least 10 victories, a tally that could grow if the 9-3 Hawkeyes win this season’s Holiday Bowl.

“His Hall of Fame career is well known, but personally, he will always be the man who took a chance on me at the start of my coaching career,” Ferentz said of Fry on Tuesday. “I was proud to coach with him and honored to succeed him when he retired.”

AD

The 1983 photo is only a partial illustration of the Fry coaching tree. Bret Bielema played at Iowa from 1989 to 1992 before serving as an assistant to both Fry and Ferentz. He then replaced Alvarez at Wisconsin and went 68-24 in seven seasons before leaving for Arkansas (and much less success). Chuck Long, the Iowa quarterback who finished a close second in the 1985 Heisman voting to Bo Jackson and later served as an assistant to Fry, was head coach at San Diego State for three seasons earlier this century, though he went just 9-27. Bo Pelini began his rise up the coaching ranks as a graduate assistant under Fry in 1991 before eventually becoming coach at Nebraska and currently Youngstown State.

AD

The Stoops branch of Fry’s coach tree has its own branches, as both Mark Stoops and Mike Stoops served as players and assistants under Fry before eventually earning head coaching jobs (Mark is currently leading Kentucky, Mike spent eight seasons at Arizona).

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my coach and mentor, Hayden Fry. He had a profound effect on the Stoops family, helping Bob, Mike and me grow as young men and then influence us in our coaching careers. Heartfelt sympathies go out to Coach Fry’s family and friends. — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) December 18, 2019

We’re not done yet. Bob Diaco, whom Fry called “one of the all-time great leaders I’ve had in 47 years of coaching,” played at Iowa for Fry and began his coaching career there as a graduate assistant. He spent three seasons as Connecticut’s head coach earlier this decade. Jim Leavitt was an Iowa intern and graduate assistant in 1988 and 1989 before eventually becoming head coach at South Florida for 13 seasons. Jay Norvell was a Hawkeyes player and graduate assistant before becoming head coach at Nevada, a job he still holds today.

AD

There’s even a branch of the Fry coaching tree in Hollywood. Barry Kemp, an Iowa graduate, created the titular character of the long-running 1990s sitcom “Coach” with Fry in mind, even naming the coach of the fictional Minnesota State Screaming Eagles “Hayden Fox.”

Read more on college sports:

AD