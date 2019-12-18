“I determined earlier this fall that making this move at the conclusion of the 2019 season would be in everyone’s best interests but, in recent days, I reconsidered and decided to make this change immediately,” Khan said. “I thank Tom for his efforts, not only over the past three years but for all he did from our very first season, 25 years ago, to put the Jacksonville Jaguars on the map.”

The Jaguars have a record of 5-9 and are in last place in the AFC South. That came after they signed quarterback Nick Foles, the former Super Bowl MVP for the Philadelphia Eagles, to a four-year, $88 million contract as a free agent in the offseason.

But Foles has had an injury-plagued season, and the spark provided briefly by rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II failed to turn things around for the Jaguars. They are 10-20 over the past two seasons since reaching the AFC title game and losing narrowly at New England, with Blake Bortles at quarterback, in the 2017 season.

The move comes two days after the NFL Players Association informed players in a memo Monday that it had prevailed in a grievance challenging the practice of teams requiring players to report to team facilities during the offseason for medical appointments and rehabilitation.

The NFLPA said the Jaguars had fined one player, later confirmed as linebacker Dante Fowler, more than $700,000 for 25 instances of missing offseason appointments. The union called the practice a “blatant overreach by the Jaguars” and said that more than 25 percent of the grievances filed by NFL players over the past two years had been filed against the Jaguars.

“You as players may want to consider this,” the NFLPA’s memo to players said, “when you have a chance to select your next club.”

Coughlin’s famously rigid ways served him well as a coach. He took the then-upstart Jaguars to two AFC championship games in the late 1990s as their coach. He won two Super Bowls coaching the New York Giants, during which time he also drew the ire of players and the NFLPA for disciplining players for showing up early to team meetings but not early enough to suit Coughlin. His no-nonsense methods were less effective the past two seasons in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams this season after Ramsey’s relationship with the organization soured. Ramsey asked to be traded after a sideline spat with Coach Doug Marrone but said the issue was that “some disrespectful things” were said to him during a meeting with team officials, without specifying what was said or which team official said it.

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette told reporters Wednesday that he won a grievance through the NFLPA overturning a $99,000 fine by the Jaguars for Fournette’s conduct while he was inactive for last season’s finale, when he sat on the bench during the game.

It is widely expected within the league that Marrone also will be dismissed at season’s end.

“General Manager Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Doug Marrone will each report directly to me on an interim basis,” Khan said in Wednesday’s statement. “My expectations, and those of our fans, for our final two games and the 2020 season are high.”

