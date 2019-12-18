The next-biggest vote-getter, per the NFL, was his only plausible challenger at this point for league MVP honors, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. However, with 539,768 votes, Wilson was far closer to the 406,477 garnered by the fifth-place player, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, than he was to Jackson.

In between Wilson and McCaffrey were Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback who got 468,838 votes, and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (431,748). All five, of course, were named to the Pro Bowl, the selection process for which involved votes from fans and NFL players and coaches.

Jackson has not only helped the Ravens to the best record in the NFL at 12-2, he led a total of 12 Pro Bowl selections from Baltimore. That ties the record for the most players from one team initially named to the rosters of the NFL’s annual all-star game, and two other Ravens are first alternates.

“This honor is all about my teammates and our coaches, because without them, the success we’ve had as a team wouldn’t be possible,” Jackson said in a statement. “I’m also grateful for all the fans who continue to support us and who have helped make this season so special. Ultimately, it’s about winning, and we still have a lot of work to do before we accomplish our biggest goals.”

It’s not just that Jackson, in his second NFL season and first as the Ravens’ full-time starter, has overseen so much success. His playing style, including running skills that have already resulted in a single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback, has electrified the league.

The former Heisman Trophy winner from Louisville, who was the last player picked in the first round of the 2018 draft, is also first among NFL quarterbacks with 33 touchdown passes through 14 games. He has a league-leading 80.2 QBR and is coming off a scintillating, nationally televised five-touchdown performance against the Jets on Thursday, which happened to be when fan voting for the Pro Bowl closed.

The NFL would be well-advised at this point to rush Jackson’s Pro Bowl merchandise to store shelves, because his skyrocketing popularity has turned previously produced items into scarce commodities ahead of Christmas. In fact, the best the Ravens’ official online team store can do is promise that a Jackson jersey will be shipped “no later” than Jan. 17, while claiming, “It’s worth the wait!”

“It’s the highest demand for any single Ravens player that I’ve ever seen — and I’ve done this for the Ravens for 11 years,” Ravens Senior Director of Retail Chris Inouye told the team’s website, which noted that some supplies of Jackson jerseys are available at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium. “Bigger than Joe Flacco. Bigger than Steve McNair. Flacco’s rookie year is the only thing that even approaches this.”

And good luck finding anything from Jackson’s personal line of apparel, Era 8 (as in his jersey number). As of this writing, 99 of 100 items listed at that company’s website were sold out, and a hooded pullover sweatshirt featuring a design with the word “Pressure” was only available in size 3XL.

I’m sorry😩 The Support iz through the roof things will be back in stock https://t.co/CXiXzSXIdV — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) December 15, 2019

Earlier this month, ESPN reported that on Cyber Monday, Jackson-related merchandise outsold that of every other athlete at Fanatics.com. The top-selling single item were Tom Brady jerseys, but while the Patriots quarterback won his sixth Super Bowl in February, his numbers are down this season and he was left off the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster for the first time since 2008, when a knee injury robbed him of almost the entire season.

Instead, Mahomes and the Texans’ Deshaun Watson joined Jackson as the AFC’s quarterbacking contingent, at least in terms of the initial rosters. The youth of that group, with eight NFL seasons between them, stood in stark contrast to the NFC’s quarterback trio of Wilson (eight seasons all by himself), the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers (15) and the Saints’ Drew Brees (19).

New Orleans was second to Baltimore with seven Pro Bowl selections, while two teams, the Dolphins and Giants, had none. Two players traded away this season by Miami, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, did receive nods for their play on their new teams, the Steelers and Texans, respectively.

Joining Jackson as Ravens Pro Bowlers were tight end Mark Andrews; long snapper Morgan Cox; cornerback Marlon Humphrey; running back Mark Ingram; linebacker Matthew Judon; cornerback Marcus Peters; fullback Patrick Ricard; offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley; safety Earl Thomas; place-kicker Justin Tucker; and guard Marshal Yanda.

According to the Ravens, they tied the 1973 Dolphins with the most Pro Bowl selections before the naming of replacements due to injuries and other factors. That Miami team won the Super Bowl, in a follow up to its undefeated 1972 campaign.

