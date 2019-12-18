So of course the Lions, a franchise that seems to revel in mediocrity, fired Caldwell one day after the end of the 2018 regular season.

“We didn’t beat the real good teams,” General Manager Bob Quinn said at the time. “Our record was above average. We’re 9-7 the last two years, but our record against the better teams in the league has not been that good.”

Oh, to be back in the glory days of above-average records and beating only the bad teams. Detroit hired Bill Belichick disciple Matt Patricia to replace Caldwell, and he’s led the team to a 9-20-1 record the past two seasons. Nevertheless, on Wednesday the Lions announced that Patricia and Quinn will be back for another season in 2020.

The team’s record apparently still isn’t all that important to the Lions’ brass, good or bad.

“As we evaluate this season, we look beyond just our record,” read a letter to Lions fans attributed to principal owner Martha Firestone Ford, vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood. “We are striving to build a team with a strong foundation of high-character players and coaches, that is physically and mentally tough, with depth at every position and one that can be successful over many years, not just one season. We see signs of this foundation in our team’s toughness, competitiveness and culture.”

The Lions are 3-10-1 this season, losing to the awful Redskins and managing only a season-opening tie with the Cardinals, who featured a coach making his NFL debut and a rookie quarterback who never had thrown an NFL pass.

And that tie against a fairly mediocre Arizona team took place in the good part of the season for the Lions, who followed it up with wins over the Chargers and Eagles and close losses to the Packers and Chiefs. But quarterback Matthew Stafford, who had been having perhaps the best season of his career, broke bones in his back against the Raiders on Nov. 3 and Detroit hasn’t won since.

Patricia’s tenure has been more notable for his missteps than anything else, such as the time in his first season when he scolded a reporter over his posture at a news conference or the time he had the team practice outdoors in a snowstorm even though its next four games would be played indoors and the team has an indoor practice facility. There were personnel issues, as well: Quandre Diggs, the safety whom Detroit traded to Seattle this season even though he was a team captain, said he was dealt because Patricia and Quinn wanted to “control voices in the locker room.”

Patricia and Quinn also failed to address the team’s backup quarterback situation until it was too late, even though Stafford reportedly also dealt with broken bones in his back during the 2018 season. The Lions signed Jeff Driskel as a free agent after he was released by the Bengals early in the regular season. When Driskel suffered a hamstring injury against the Redskins, Detroit turned to rookie David Blough. Neither is seen as a viable option.

But both Patricia and Quinn will be back, though “our expectation is for the Lions to be a playoff contender in 2020,” the Lions brass wrote in the letter. And while teams routinely go from bad to good in the span of one NFL season, “playoff contender” seems like an impossibly high bar for a Lions franchise that will enter next season with only three postseason appearances in the previous 20 years.

Of course, “playoff contender” is a step below “playoff participant” on the ambition scale, but considering the Lions’ seemingly skewed perspective — 9-7 isn’t good enough, while 9-20-1 is okay — and historical lack of success, it might just be enough to see Patricia and Quinn through to 2021, as well.

