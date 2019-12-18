Most of Maryland’s 2020 class will sign their national letters-of-intent Wednesday, the start of the three-day early signing period. The Terrapins staff began an overhaul of the roster immediately following the team’s disappointing 3-9 season. Locksley and his staff have received a number of commitments in recent weeks, bolstering positions of need, such as the offensive and defensive lines.

In the 26-member class, Maryland has six offensive linemen and five defensive linemen. A few of those linemen will join the Terps after playing for junior colleges. Locksley targeted players who are further along in their development, because they can offer more immediate help.

Maryland’s depth at running back thinned once Anthony McFarland Jr. and Javon Leake both announced their decisions to forgo their remaining eligibility at Maryland. Kyjuan Herndon, a three-star recruit from Florida, committed to Maryland this month, joining two other running backs in the class. However, three-star Ebony Jackson said Wednesday on Twitter that he won’t sign during the early period.

While many praise Locksley for his deep recruiting ties to the Washington area, this class features players from various parts of the country, particularly Florida. The highest-rated player, outside linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II, lives outside Fort Lauderdale. Behind Hyppolite is Peny Boone, a running back from Detroit.

Osita Smith committed to Maryland this week after a postgraduate season at Milford Academy in New York. The three-star safety signed with West Virginia out of high school, but he didn’t qualify academically, according to 247Sports, so the Columbia, Md., native took a prep year and will now begin his college career.

Maryland’s signees for 2020:

Ruben Hyppolite II, four-star outside linebacker from McArthur High (Hollywood, Fla.)

Johari Branch, three-star offensive lineman from Independence Community College (Chicago)

Nick DeGennaro, three-star wide receiver from Hun School (Princeton, N.J.)

Ja’Khi Green, three-star offensive lineman from St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

Khris Love, three-star offensive lineman from American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Deajaun McDougle, three star wide receiver from Deerfield Beach High (Deerfield Beach, Fla.)

Glen Miller, three-star defensive back from Ridgeview High (Orange Park, Fla.)

Zach Perkins, three-star offensive lineman from Berkeley Prep (Tampa)

Tre Smith, three-star defensive lineman from Mountain Ridge High (Frostburg, Md.)

Tarheeb Still, three-star defensive back from Timber Creek High (Sicklerville, N.J.)

Riyad Wilmot, three-star defensive lineman from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

This list will be updated as players sign.

