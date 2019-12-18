What does the AFC playoff picture look like?

1. y-Ravens (12-2)

2. x-Patriots (11-3)

3. y-Chiefs (10-4)

4. Texans (9-5)

5. x-Bills (10-4)

6. Steelers (8-6, own tiebreaker over Titans because of better conference record)

x: Clinched playoff berth; y: clinched division.

What does the NFC playoff picture look like?

1. x-Seahawks (11-3, own tiebreaker over 49ers because of head-to-head win on Nov. 12, own tiebreaker over Packers because of better record against common opponents; own tiebreaker over Saints because of better conference record)

2. x-Packers (11-3, own tiebreaker over Saints because of better conference record)

3. y-Saints (11-3)

4. Cowboys (7-7, own tiebreaker over Eagles because of head-to-head win on Oct. 20)

5. x-49ers (11-3)

6. Vikings (10-4)

x: Clinched playoff berth; y: clinched division.

Who can clinch division titles this week?

Three teams — the Ravens, Chiefs and Saints — already have clinched division titles. Four more teams can clinch division titles in Week 16.

Cowboys (7-7): Dallas will clinch the NFC East with a win over the Eagles.

Packers (11-3): Green Bay will clinch the NFC North with a win or tie against the Vikings on Monday night

Patriots (11-3): New England will clinch the AFC East with a win or tie against the Bills on Saturday.

Texans (9-5): Houston will clinch the AFC South with a win over the Bucs on Saturday, or a tie combined with a Titans loss or tie against the Saints, or a Titans loss.

Who can clinch wild-card berths this week?

Texans (9-5): Houston will clinch at least a wild-card berth with a tie on Saturday against the Buccaneers combined with a Steelers-Jets tie, or with a Steelers loss.

Vikings (10-4): Minnesota will clinch at least a wild-card berth with a win or tie against the Packers on Monday night, or with a Rams loss or tie to the 49ers on Saturday night.

Which other teams are still alive?

In the AFC, the Titans, Browns and Raiders are still alive for playoff berths. Tennessee cannot be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16, though the Titans can be eliminated from AFC South title contention.

Browns (6-8): Cleveland will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie to the Ravens, or with a Steelers win or tie over the Jets, or with a Titans win or tie over the Saints, or with a Colts loss or tie to the Panthers.

Raiders (6-8): Oakland will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie to the Chargers, or with a Steelers win or tie over the Jets, or with a Titans win or tie over the Saints, or with a Colts loss or tie to the Panthers.

In the NFC, the Rams and Eagles are still alive, though both can be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.

Rams (8-6): Los Angeles will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie to the 49ers on Saturday night, or with a Vikings win or tie against the Packers on Monday night.

Eagles (7-7): Philadelphia will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Cowboys.

What about first-round byes?

Ravens (12-2): Baltimore will clinch a first-round bye with a tie against the Browns, or with a Chiefs loss or tie to the Bears, or with a Patriots loss to the Bills on Saturday. The Ravens will clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win over the Browns, or a tie combined with a Patriots loss or tie, or with a Chiefs loss or tie combined with a Patriots loss.

Patriots (11-3): New England will clinch a first-round bye with a win over the Bills on Saturday combined with a Chiefs loss or tie to the Bears, or a tie combined with a Chiefs loss.

What are this week’s key games?

Rams at 49ers, Saturday, 8:15 p.m.: The Rams need to win to have any chance of returning to the playoffs. The 49ers are in the playoffs, but are jockeying for position.

Baltimore at Cleveland, Sunday, 1 p.m.: The Browns are all but eliminated from the playoffs, but need a win here to have any chance. The Ravens will clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win.

Cowboys at Eagles, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.: The Cowboys can clinch the NFC East title with a win. The Eagles would control their own destiny by beating the Cowboys.

Packers at Vikings, Monday, 8:15 p.m.: The Vikings will be in the playoffs with a win or a tie. The Packers will clinch the NFC North title with a win or a tie.

Which teams are already eliminated?

In the AFC, the Bengals, Broncos, Dolphins, Chargers, Jets, Jaguars and Colts cannot make the playoffs.

In the NFC, the Bears, Cardinals, Giants, Lions, Falcons, Redskins, Panthers and Buccaneers cannot make the playoffs.

Thanks to Joe Ferreira and NFL Playoff Scenarios for doing what they do.

