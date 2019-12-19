Reirden believes this level of detail gives the team an advantage. It’s also a way to see which lines are working and which combinations still need time to gel and produce.

One example is shifts right after the power play. Often this season when the Capitals’ power play comes to an end and the second unit is still on the ice, Lars Eller, Tom Wilson and Jakub Vrana will stay on to form an altered line combination for the following five-on-five shift. With all typically playing on different lines at even strength, the look is a small byproduct of the Capitals’ game management strategy shows a different look to opponents and provides a curated offensive spark.

With Eller, Carl Hagelin and Richard Panik struggling to produce as the third line, Reirden recognized an opportunity to give Eller more of an offensive chance, having him center the continuation of the second power play group into the next shift.

“When Lars is playing well, I want to get him on in those situations and give him a different look too,” Reirden said.

Reirden said he often will deploy that strategy when a power play is broken up over two periods. If there is 45 seconds of power play left to open the next period, he’ll leave the Eller-Wilson-Vrana line on as a way to disrupt and surprise the opposition.

“I think it makes it a difficult matchup for the opposition,” Reirden said. “They aren’t expecting it, and I show them something different — as I am giving away all my coaching philosophies away now.”

As a result, Hagelin and Panik don’t get a shift for a little bit. Panik, who has seen a decrease of time on the penalty kill as well, has recorded less than 10 minutes of overall ice time in the past three games. He has two goals and one assist this season.

However, the Wilson-Eller-Vrana trio has performed well in even-strength situations when they’ve been on the ice together. Through nearly 25 minutes of ice time, the team has two goals for and zero against, according to Natural Stat Trick. The group also is enjoying a 26-8 advantage in scoring chances. It’s a small sample size, but it gives Eller more opportunities to show his offensive abilities.

During the team’s last game in a 3-0 loss to Columbus, Reirden deployed the Eller-Wilson-Vrana line twice after power-play chances. During both short shifts, Eller recorded a shot on a goal.

“Sometimes the first [power-play] unit, it stays out there so long that we get maybe 10-15 seconds and it carries over into a five-on-five shift a lot of the time,” Eller said. “Sometimes it creates a little extra spark, new energy when something different and it helps. It actually helps the rotation too for the rest of the lines I think. [Reirden] has a good eye for managing that.”

Eller said, under former coach Barry Trotz, he would often be sitting six to seven shifts because he wasn’t used as much on the power play, and he commends Reirden for paying attention to shift changes and using players properly in various situations.

“It’s probably a small detail for a coach, but for a player, it’s huge,” Eller said of shift management. “You usually don’t sit for long stretches and it may not be me, it may be someone else, but that’s an important part for a player.”

