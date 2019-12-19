United’s second match is March 7 at home against Inter Miami, which, along with Nashville SC, is entering its inaugural season. (D.C. will visit Nashville on April 18.)

Week 3 will send United to Cincinnati, which in its first season this year, was last in the overall standings.

For the first time, MLS teams will not play every other club at least once. For United, that means no matches next season against the Portland Timbers, Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake.

It will play two matches apiece against every Eastern Conference team and one against 10 of the 13 Western sides.

United’s home games against Western teams are Colorado, Houston, Vancouver, Minnesota and Dallas. United will visit defending champion Seattle, the Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC, San Jose and Nashville.

United’s most difficult stretches are April 11-18 (at San Jose, home against Toronto and at Nashville) and May 23-30 (at New York Red Bulls, at the Galaxy and home against Vancouver).

Only seven D.C. matches will appear on national TV, about half as many as last season, when Wayne Rooney was featured. The rest will belong to the local broadcast or streaming partner. United is in talks with at least three outlets after abruptly canceling its deal in September with streaming-only FloSports, whose coverage was widely panned.

The early portion of United’s schedule will mix with professional football games: D.C. Defenders, an entry in the new XFL, will play at Audi Field on Feb. 8 and 15, and March 8, 15 and 28.

The field is scheduled to be replaced after the last XFL game. Until then, though, United might not have a perfect playing surface for two home matches.

The Washington Spirit will play four National Women’s Soccer League matches at Audi Field next season, twice as many as this year, and is aiming to open the season at that venue April 18 against a high-profile team, such as Portland or North Carolina. (United is away that weekend.) The nine-team NWSL schedule remains under construction.

D.C. United schedule

Feb. 29: Colorado, 1

March 7: Miami, 3:30 (Univision)

March 14: at Cincinnati, 5:30

March 22: at Philadelphia, 3:30 (FS1)

April 3: New York City FC, 7

April 11: at San Jose, 5 (ESPN)

April 14: Toronto FC, 8

April 18: at Nashville, 8

April 26: New York Red Bulls, 3 (FS1)

May 2: at Seattle, 5:30

May 9: Houston, 7

May 16: Orlando, 7

May 23: at New York Red Bulls, 7:30

May 27: at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30

May 30: Vancouver, 8

June 6: at New England, 7:30

June 13: Cincinnati, 8

June 20: at Columbus, 7:30

June 27: Minnesota, 8

July 1: Dallas, 8

July 4: at Atlanta, 8 (ESPN)

July 10: at Chicago, 8

July 18: Montreal, 8

July 25: at Toronto, 7:30

Aug. 1: Columbus, 8

Aug. 8: at Miami, 8

Aug. 15: at Orlando, 7:30

Aug. 22: Philadelphia, 8

Aug. 29: New England, 8

Sept. 4: at Montreal, 7

Sept. 13: Chicago, 1 (ESPN)

Sept. 20: at Los Angeles FC, 7 (FS1)

Sept. 26: at NYCFC, 7

Oct. 4: Atlanta, 4:30

