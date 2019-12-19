For those of you trying to figure out a lineup, as always, I’m here to help.

We’ve combed the far reaches of the Internet and culled only the choicest fantasy tips and advice. Below you’ll find easily digestible nuggets addressing some of the critical situations fantasy owners will face from week to week.

Dig in. And dominate.

Sleepers

Mike Boone, RB, Vikings: This is going to be a tough one to assess for Dalvin Cook owners. First, Cook is banged up and is in jeopardy of missing this week’s matchup against the Packers. Minnesota owns a two-game lead for the NFC’s second wild-card and could clinch a spot as early as Saturday night, so it can consider resting Cook with the playoffs approaching. Cook’s regular backup, Alexander Mattison, sat out Week 15 with an ankle injury. Mattison is also nursing a rib injury. Another factor is the Vikings play on Monday night. Cook could get cleared, as could Mattison, but even if the latter plays, Boone could still have a role. Boone is widely available in all leagues. The best move is to pick him up if you have Cook and Mattison and decide whom to go with once there’s more information.

AD

AD

Anthony Miller, WR, Bears: Chicago’s offense has been so-so for most of the season, with few fantasy-relevant players. But since Week 11, Miller has been playing very well, tallying 52 targets over a five-week span. In a Week 16 matchup with Kansas City, Miller should deliver another solid outing. Given his recent production, he’s a WR2/flex play. Surprisingly, Miller remains available in 75 percent of ESPN leagues.

Fringe Starters

Will Fuller V, WR, Texans: Fuller has been battling a nagging hamstring injury during the second half of the season. He was in good enough shape to play in Week 15, and while he’s been limited in practice this week, all signs point to him being on the field in Houston’s Week 16 matchup Saturday on the road against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have provided little resistance on defense and with DeAndre Hopkins on the other side, Fuller will have an opportunity to give his owners a productive outing.

AD

AD

O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers: Given the way the end of the 2018 season went, the fantasy football world was pretty optimistic about Howard continuing where he left off last year. That has failed to happen, though Howard did lead the team in targets last week. Tampa Bay hosts Houston on Saturday and the Texans’ defense has had trouble defending tight ends. Howard has a chance to tease us all once again heading into the offseason, but if you are in need of Week 16 help, Howard could fit the bill.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers: Carolina will have quarterback Will Grier under center Sunday for his first NFL start. The good news is the Panthers visit the Colts, who were torched on Monday night by Drew Brees and the Saints. Okay, so Grier isn’t likely to duplicate Brees’s numbers, but he’ll throw the ball and Samuel is likely to be one of his popular targets. Samuel has scored in two of the past three weeks and offers a nice deep threat for Grier.

Injury Decisions

AD

AD

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings: As noted above, Cook continues to struggle with a shoulder injury and his productivity has been waning the past couple of weeks, though he managed to find the end zone in games he wasn’t piling up yards. That wasn’t the case in Week 15, and now Cook owners will have a decision to make, especially if his status remains unclear until Monday night. With luck, you have his backup in Mattison and/or Boone.

Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots: Count me among those Edelman owners who were on the short end of a game last week in which the New England wideout provided very little production. Edelman had been suiting up despite nagging injuries, but last week saw his snap count go down. It’s tough because Edelman has been a model of consistency for most of this season. Edelman owners will want to monitor his status, but if he’s active, it will be difficult to sit him. Consider him a WR2/flex play.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders: Jacobs ended up playing in Week 15, but he has been ruled out for Week 16 as he battles a shoulder injury. I mentioned last week that DeAndre Washington would likely pick up the slack in the event Jacobs sat out, and nothing has changed from that assessment.

AD

AD

Read more:

AD