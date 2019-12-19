“The comparisons are out there and they are never going to stop,” Trubisky said Wednesday (via ESPN). “It’s kind of me, Pat and Deshaun are kind of all grouped together because we are in the same draft class, drafted in the first round and all that. But there are no do-overs. We are where we are.”

Where Trubisky was taken on draft day has much to do with the tenor of the comparisons, because it wasn’t just that all three went in the first round. Trubisky was selected second overall by the Bears — after they traded up with the San Francisco 49ers to get that pick — while Mahomes lasted until the 10th pick and Watson went 12th.

Mahomes and Watson have since exploded onto the NFL stage, with the former winning NFL MVP honors last season and both being named to this year’s AFC Pro Bowl team, but Trubisky hasn’t enjoyed nearly as much success. In fact, in his previous outing this season on “SNF” it appeared that Trubisky was benched for ineffective play, although the Bears subsequently announced that the quarterback had suffered a hip injury.

Still, he played most of that game and only led Chicago to seven points in a 17-7 loss to the Rams, and his first prime-time appearance this season was even worse — the Bears could only muster a field goal as they succumbed to the archrival Green Packers, 10-3, on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 1. That outing began a dismal stretch to start the season in which Trubisky posted an anemic 5.63 yards per attempt, with five touchdown passes and three interceptions over seven starts, two of which were shortened by injury (he also missed one game altogether in that span).

At that point, Trubisky garnered ridicule for telling reporters that he was “trying to get some of these TVs in the [Bears’ training] building turned off,” because he didn’t want his team distracted by all the criticism being hurled in its direction. Some of that criticism included calls for Chicago Coach Matt Nagy to replace his young quarterback with backup Chase Daniel, a veteran journeyman.

Trubisky’s future in Chicago seemed very much in doubt, but he has played better of late and the team appears set to give the North Carolina product at least through the 2020 season. Over his past six starts, Trubisky averaged 6.80 yards per attempt while throwing 12 touchdown passes to seven interceptions, and he helped the Bears to a 4-2 record.

Unfortunately for Chicago, the team started 3-5, and at 7-7 it has already been eliminated from the playoffs. That takes much of the intrigue away from Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, who have already clinched the AFC West, which in turn could shift the narrative to the divergent fortunes of the two starting quarterbacks.

“Our careers are going in different paths, and they will for the rest of time and they’ll be compared against each other,” Trubisky said. “It’s just the nature of the beast, but I’m in competition with myself and just trying to be the best version of me and go out there and win games for the Chicago Bears. It’s just something that I can’t control. It is what it is."

Nagy said Wednesday that he has told Trubisky “not to worry about” his matchup with the prolific Mahomes.

“It’s the Bears versus Chiefs,” the coach declared. “That’s the easiest way. The second you start getting into individual comparisons, whether it’s me and coach or it’s the quarterbacks, it’s their defensive linemen and our defensive linemen, their rush end and ours and all that stuff, that’s trouble. … If you start worrying about the individual stuff, I think that it doesn’t normally go too well.”

Trubisky indicated that he was at least trying to see the bright side of his ongoing predicament, describing Mahomes and Watson as “two good guys to be compared to.” He added, “Hopefully, we just keep getting better and help the league.”

