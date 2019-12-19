Anderson isn’t alone, as more and more young Redskins players have gotten opportunities due to the number of veterans going on IR. Guard Wes Martin and cornerback Danny Johnson are the latest to receive bigger roles, after Brandon Scherff (elbow/shoulder) and Jimmy Moreland (foot) had their seasons declared over.

“I can’t really explain it, but it’s definitely increased my sense of urgency” Anderson said. “I don’t want to let all these other guys down. It’s different, but I’m glad, too.”

The trio of Anderson, Martin and Johnson are all narrowly focused on the final two weeks of the season, but their performances could have ramifications for next season and beyond. The team has to decide whether to move on from Kerrigan, as he’ll be 32 years old next season and in the final year of his contract. Washington would save $11.7 million if it released him before June 1. That decision could be easier if Anderson continues to tear it up, after a two-sack, three-forced fumble effort last week in a close loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Martin is in a similar situation, as Scherff will be a free agent after the season and is in line to get one of the richest deals for a guard in the league — either for the Redskins or another team. (Washington could also decide to place the franchise tag on him, which is projected to be $16.1 million by salary cap website Over The Cap.) If the rookie proves capable over the next two weeks, the team could be more comfortable with moving on from Scherff or the other starting guard, Ereck Flowers, who is also a free agent this offseason.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” interim coach Bill Callahan said. “He has some earlier game experience to rely back on. And of course, I think he’s been drilled awfully well with [offensive line] Coach [Phil] Rauscher, so I think that’s been positive. Going forward, I think the more that you get matched up against different people, whether it’s divisional or non-divisional, I think it just adds to your book of experience.”

Martin started a pair of games when Scherff was injured earlier in the season, so last week wasn’t foreign territory. One of his best plays of the game came on a screen to Adrian Peterson where Martin didn’t have time to get a full block on a defender who had a clean shot at Peterson. So, the 6-foot-3, 315-pounder hurled his body through the air to get just enough of the defender, springing Peterson for an addition 10 yards. It was a hustle play that showed Martin knew the importance of his block, and was willing to do anything to get it.

“You try to find yourself in a routine that’s going to get you ready to play, so you try to stay true to that,” Martin said. “But, in reality, there is a little bit of difference knowing you’re going to be the starter going into it. Just small, little things that you might do a little bit different. But you try to, throughout the whole process, get in a good rhythm.”

There could be multiple future openings in the secondary for Johnson. Josh Norman and the Redskins are expected to divorce in the offseason in a move that would save $12.5 million against the cap, and Moreland will be a second-year player coming off injured reserve. Moreland was the recipient of a lot of hype this preseason, which is similar to how Johnson was viewed as an upstart undrafted rookie in 2018. Moreland, Johnson and Greg Stroman, who is on IR, are the current favorites to battle for the third cornerback spot behind Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau next season.

“It’s not even about proving a point to anyone else,” Johnson said. “I know what I can do and know what I’m capable of. For me, it’s just go out there and just prove that I can still play. That I can still go out there and fly around and just contribute to this team in any way possible with the guys being down. Every time you look at it, regardless of what team you’re with or who you’re playing for, every day is an opportunity. … I’m just trying to use that and take that as an advantage.”

Washington now has 19 players on injured reserve, not counting Alex Smith on the physically unable to perform list and Trent Williams on the non-football injury list. Rookies and young players are all over the field every weekend, in part because of injuries, but also so that the organization can get a look at what it has. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has shined from Day 1, but slot receiver Steven Sims Jr. has earned much more respect in recent weeks after Trey Quinn went on injured reserve with a concussion.

Not every player has taken advantage, but that is what this season is about at this point.

“I was a backup player most of my whole career,” defensive coordinator Greg Manusky said. “When I get a chance to go out there and play, I’m going to give it my all. I know that’s the same thing that they do. They’re put into a position to start now and they’re going to make the best out of it.”

