Wentz has done nothing to make the Eagles’ faith in him look outlandish. He has, at times, played like a star. He has conducted himself as a pro. It remains inescapable, however, that the Eagles had their greatest moments the previous two seasons with Foles, not Wentz, at quarterback.

It was Foles who orchestrated the run to a Super Bowl title in the 2017 season with Wentz sidelined by a knee injury. It was Foles who engineered the late drive to the playoffs last season, with Wentz sidelined by a back injury, that ended with a near-miss defeat at New Orleans in an NFC semifinal. It is Foles who possesses a Super Bowl MVP award and has a statue at Lincoln Financial Field commemorating the famed “Philly Special” play call with Coach Doug Pederson during the memorable triumph over the New England Patriots.

So for Wentz, actually being the franchise quarterback in Philadelphia remains a work in progress. It’s one thing to know, intellectually, that keeping the 26-year-old Wentz over the 30-year-old Foles was the prudent move for the Eagles. It’s another thing to feel, emotionally, that Wentz is the guy.

Wentz gets a chance Sunday in Philadelphia to nudge that process along, as he and the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys with the NFC East crown basically on the line.

“Everything is in front of us,” Eagles tight end Zach Ertz said. “It’s a huge game. It could be for the division. I don’t know the exact playoff scenarios. But there’s no bigger game than this one.”

The Eagles and Cowboys have matching 7-7 records. The Cowboys, for now, have the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage after beating the Eagles in their previous meeting this season, and can clinch the division with a victory Sunday. The Eagles can ensure themselves of securing the NFC East title by winning Sunday and beating the New York Giants in their regular season finale.

“It’s exciting,” Wentz said at FedEx Field following last Sunday’s 37-27 triumph over the Washington Redskins. “Shoot, the last couple weeks, it’s backs against the wall. And that doesn’t change. … We’ve got Dallas coming in and we know what that means to this city, regardless of the circumstances. But we also know the circumstances and what’s riding on it as well.”

The division race has been less than exhilarating, and the Eagles have sputtered for much of the season. Patching together a lineup has become increasingly challenging as injuries have mounted. But Wentz and the Eagles are showing some grit, with comeback victories over the Giants and Redskins in their last two games.

“We don’t want to make it this hard all the time,” Pederson said. “But at the same time, it’s good to see him lead this football team like he has the last couple weeks.”

Against the Giants, the Eagles erased a 14-point deficit. Wentz and Ertz teamed for a tying touchdown late in regulation and the winning touchdown in overtime in a 23-17 victory. Against the Redskins, the Eagles squandered four leads. Wentz lost a fumble to hand the Redskins a go-ahead field goal late. But he rebounded to reclaim the lead with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Greg Ward with 26 seconds left, and the Eagles added a defensive touchdown with time expired.

“It means a lot to me,” Wentz said, “and to this team.”

Wentz’s supporting cast on offense has become exceedingly modest. Wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery are on the injured reserve list. With wideout Nelson Agholor and tailback Jordan Howard on the game-day inactive list last Sunday, Wentz was forced to rely on unheralded players such as Ward, a quarterback while in college at Houston and former practice-squad member, and rookie running back Miles Sanders.

“I feel like Carson’s done a great job kind of just trusting everyone,” Ertz said in the postgame locker room at FedEx Field. “The coaches have obviously done a great job kind of putting guys in positions to be successful. … So I feel like we’re hitting our stride at the right time. But obviously [there’s] no bigger game than this week.”

For much of this season, it appeared that Foles’s departure from the Eagles would turn out badly for all involved. Foles had an injury-plagued and disappointing first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles were among the league’s most prominent underachievers. But Wentz said he remained hopeful of a turnaround.

“I’ve been extremely confident in myself and the guys around me,” he said. “It’s been an interesting offensive season for us, ups and downs. We struggled finding a rhythm and being consistent for a while. But … I think our confidence is in a really good place.”

In Wentz the Eagles (and their fans) trust? Perhaps. Check back on that after this weekend.

“We overcome and we hang together,” Pederson said. “We hang tough and we find a way to win the game. I think in Carson’s case, that’s exactly who he is. That’s what we know he is as our quarterback and our leader. It’s really, really great to see from his standpoint that stuff doesn’t bother him. He gets mad. He goes the other way as far as, ‘Put it back into my hands. I want to win the game.’ So that’s the confidence that we have in him.”

