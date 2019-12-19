The NFC is still figuring things out but many fans can start to make arrangements for the postseason. The Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers each have 11 wins while the Minnesota Vikings have 10 and are closing in on a playoff spot. That leaves only the postseason berth reserved for the NFC East winner in real doubt.

There are two divisional contests this week that could help clear up some of the remaining doubt. Favorites in late-season games have a 37-31-1 record against the spread over the past three years. With that in mind, here is how we expect this week’s games to unfold against the consensus point spreads (as of Thursday morning) from multiple sports books in Las Vegas.

AD

AD

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-4½)

Pick: Minnesota Vikings -4½

Green Bay will clinch the NFC North with a win or tie against Minnesota on Monday night but the Packers appear to be overrated. According to Football Outsiders, after adjusting for red-zone defense, first quarter offense and performance in the second half when the score is close, we would expect a team performing like Green Bay to win eight games during the first 15 weeks of the season, well below the 11 wins they already have on their ledger.

And while Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was nominated this week to his eighth Pro Bowl, don’t be fooled: He has not played like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFC this season. ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating places him 17th out of 31 qualified passers, while Pro Football Focus and Football Outsiders each list him at No. 9.

AD

AD

Dallas Cowboys (-2½) at Philadelphia Eagles

Pick: Dallas Cowboys -2½

The Cowboys will clinch the NFC East with a win over the Eagles, and everything points to a victory for Dallas on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are the eighth-best team in the NFL after you adjust their offensive and defensive efficiency rates for strength of schedule. Philadelphia, on the other hand, ranks 15th in adjusted efficiency.

Plus, the Eagles surrendered 27 first-half points to the Cowboys in Week 7, the most allowed by Philadelphia since 2015, and have allowed 14 or more first-half points over the past three weeks while facing the below-average Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Washington Redskins. None of those teams headed into their matchups against Philadelphia ranking better than 25th in points scored per drive.

Season best bets record: 19-16-2

AD

AD

***

The two games above represent our best plays of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below are picks for the other games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 16 slate.

Houston Texans (-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-6½)

Pick: Buffalo Bills +6½

AD

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons (-7½)

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +7½

Baltimore Ravens (-10) at Cleveland Browns

Pick: Cleveland Browns +10

Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts (-7)

AD

Pick: Carolina Panthers +7

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos (-6½)

Pick: Denver Broncos -6½

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins (-1)

Pick: Miami Dolphins -1

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) at New York Jets

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -3

New Orleans Saints (-1) at Tennessee Titans

Pick: New Orleans Saints -1

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-5½)

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -5½

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (-6)

Pick: San Francisco 49ers -6

New York Giants at Washington Redskins (-2½)

AD

Pick: Washington Redskins -2½

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-9½)

Pick: Seattle Seahawks -9½

Kansas City Chiefs (-5½) at Chicago Bears

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -5½

Read more on the NFL:

AD