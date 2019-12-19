Edwards-Helaire, a 5-foot-8 junior named to the all-SEC first team, was a key cog in LSU’s zippy offense this season, rushing for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns while also catching 50 passes for 399 yards and a touchdown. And though Oklahoma shut down Baylor’s rushing attack in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 7, the Sooners allowed a 100-yard rusher in four of their final six games this season.

Tyrion Davis-Price, Chris Curry and John Emery and the other three running backs on LSU’s roster, and Davis-Price and Emery are true freshmen (both were highly regarded recruits out of high school). Of the three, Davis-Price received the most work this season, with 60 carries for 270 yards and six touchdowns.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, will apparently be without starting defensive end Ronnie Perkins, backup running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver/special teams player Trejan Bridges for the LSU game. According to multiple reports, all three have been suspended for the game after failing NCAA-administered drug tests, though Coach Lincoln Riley would not comment on the issue Wednesday.

“I’m aware of the report that is out there,” Riley told reporters. “Unfortunately at this time, I cannot comment on it.”

Perkins had 38 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 6 quarterback hurries in 13 starts. Stevenson averaged six yards per carry and scored a touchdown against Baylor in the Big 12 championship game. Bridges has only one reception in the past eight games.

Riley did say that Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma’s second-leading rusher with 976 yards and five touchdowns, would be able to play against LSU after suffering an upper-body injury against Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.

