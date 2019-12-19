9: MLS draft
9-18: Florida Cup in St. Petersburg and Orlando
11: MLS training camps open for Concacaf Champions League teams
11: Liga MX Clausura begins
15-19: United Soccer Coaches convention in Baltimore
16: NWSL draft in Baltimore
18: MLS training camps open for rest of teams
21: Copa Libertadores begins
24: FA Cup, fourth round
28-29: English League Cup semifinals, second leg
28-Feb. 9: Concacaf Olympic women’s qualifying tournament in Texas and California
29: Coppa Italia quarterfinals
February
5: Copa del Rey quarterfinals
12: Copa del Rey semifinals, first leg
12: Coppa Italia semifinals, first leg
13-16: U.S. Soccer Federation’s annual general meeting in Nashville
15: MLS preseason in Carson, Calif.: Galaxy vs. Toronto and Chicago vs. Colorado
18-19: UEFA Champions League, round of 16, first leg
18-20: Concacaf Champions League, round of 16, first leg
20: UEFA Europa League round of 32, first leg
22: MLS preseason in Carson, Calif.: Galaxy vs. Chicago and Toronto vs. Colorado
25-26: UEFA Champions League, round of 16, first leg
25-27: Concacaf Champions League, round of 16, second leg
27: UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg
29: MLS season begins
March
1: English League Cup final
2-11: FIFA women’s fixture window
3-4: Coupe de France semifinals
3-4: German Cup quarterfinals
4: FA Cup, fifth round
4: Copa del Rey semifinals, second leg
4: Coppa Italia semifinals, second leg
5-11: SheBelieves Cup at U.S. venues
7: USL Championship season begins (subject to change)
10-11: UEFA Champions League, round of 16, second leg
10-12: Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, first leg
12: UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg
17-18: UEFA Champions League, round of 16, second leg
17-19: Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, second leg
19: UEFA Europa League round of 16, second leg
20-April 1: Concacaf Olympic men’s qualifying tournament in Guadalajara
21: FA Cup quarterfinals
23-31: FIFA men’s fixture window
24-25: UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals, first leg
24-25: U.S. Open Cup, first round
26: 2022 World Cup qualifying begins in South America and Africa
26: U.S. men’s friendly at Netherlands in Eindhoven
26: Mexico men’s friendly, opponent TBA, in Charlotte
27: USL League One season begins
29: Mexico men’s friendly, opponent TBA, in Arlington, Tex.
April
1-2: UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals, second leg
6-14: FIFA women’s fixture window
7-8: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, first leg
7-9: U.S. Open Cup, second round (USL Championship and League One teams enter)
7-9: Concacaf Champions League semifinals, first leg
9: UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, first leg
14-15: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, second leg
14-16: Concacaf Champions League semifinals, second leg
16: UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, second leg
18: NWSL season begins
18: FA Cup semifinals
18: Copa del Rey final
21-22: German Cup semifinals
21-23: U.S. Open Cup, third round (11 MLS teams enter)
25: Coupe de France final
25-26: UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals, first leg
28-29: UEFA Champions League semifinals, first leg
28-30: Concacaf Champions League finals, first leg
30: UEFA Europa League semifinals, first leg
May
2-3: UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals, second leg
5-6: UEFA Champions League semifinals, second leg
5-7: Concacaf Champions League finals, second leg
7: UEFA Europa League semifinals, second leg
13: Coppa Italia final
19-20: U.S. Open Cup, round of 32 (remaining 12 MLS teams enter)
23: FA Cup final
23: German Cup final
24: UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Vienna
27: UEFA Europa League final in Gdansk
30: UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul
June
TBA: Concacaf Nations League semifinals (USA-Honduras, Mexico-Costa Rica) and final
1-9: FIFA men’s and women’s fixture window
2-3: FIFA Council selects 2023 Women’s World Cup host
10, 23-24: U.S. Open Cup, round of 16
12: UEFA European Championship begins
12: Copa America in Colombia and Argentina begins
17: Canadian Championship begins
23-24 or July 14-15: U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals
27: UEFA European Championship round of 16 in Amsterdam and London
28: UEFA European Championship round of 16 in Budapest and Bilbao
29: UEFA European Championship round of 16 in Copenhagen and Bucharest
30: UEFA European Championship round of 16 in Dublin and Glasgow
July
3: UEFA European Championship quarterfinals in St. Petersburg and Munich
4: UEFA European Championship quarterfinals in Baku and Rome
4: Copa America quarterfinals in Barranquilla and Cali
5: Copa America quarterfinals in La Plata and Buenos Aires
7-8: UEFA European Championship semifinals in London
8: Copa America semifinals in Cordoba and Medellin
12: UEFA European Championship final in London
12: Copa America final in Barranquilla
14-15 or Aug. 11-12: U.S. Open Cup semifinals
23-Aug. 8: Olympic soccer tournaments in Japan
29: MLS vs. Liga MX all-star game in Los Angeles
August
11-12 or Sept. 22-24: U.S. Open Cup final
31-Sept. 8: FIFA men’s fixture window
31-Sept. 8: 2022 World Cup qualifying begins in Concacaf
September
14-22: FIFA women’s fixture window
23: Canadian Championship concludes
October
5-13: FIFA men’s fixture window
19-27: FIFA women’s fixture window
22-25: USL League One finals
November
TBA: MLS Cup
2-21: FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India
9-17: FIFA men’s fixture window
21: Copa Libertadores ends
23-Dec. 1: FIFA women’s fixture window
28-Dec. 12: Africa Women’s Cup of Nations
December
TBA: FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar
4-6: NCAA College Cup (women) in Cary, N.C.
11-13: NCAA College Cup (men) in Santa Barbara, Calif.