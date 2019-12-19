9-18: Florida Cup in St. Petersburg and Orlando

11: MLS training camps open for Concacaf Champions League teams

11: Liga MX Clausura begins

15-19: United Soccer Coaches convention in Baltimore

16: NWSL draft in Baltimore

18: MLS training camps open for rest of teams

21: Copa Libertadores begins

24: FA Cup, fourth round

28-29: English League Cup semifinals, second leg

28-Feb. 9: Concacaf Olympic women’s qualifying tournament in Texas and California

29: Coppa Italia quarterfinals

February

5: Copa del Rey quarterfinals

12: Copa del Rey semifinals, first leg

12: Coppa Italia semifinals, first leg

13-16: U.S. Soccer Federation’s annual general meeting in Nashville

15: MLS preseason in Carson, Calif.: Galaxy vs. Toronto and Chicago vs. Colorado

18-19: UEFA Champions League, round of 16, first leg

18-20: Concacaf Champions League, round of 16, first leg

20: UEFA Europa League round of 32, first leg

22: MLS preseason in Carson, Calif.: Galaxy vs. Chicago and Toronto vs. Colorado

25-26: UEFA Champions League, round of 16, first leg

25-27: Concacaf Champions League, round of 16, second leg

27: UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg

29: MLS season begins

March

1: English League Cup final

2-11: FIFA women’s fixture window

3-4: Coupe de France semifinals

3-4: German Cup quarterfinals

4: FA Cup, fifth round

4: Copa del Rey semifinals, second leg

4: Coppa Italia semifinals, second leg

5-11: SheBelieves Cup at U.S. venues

7: USL Championship season begins (subject to change)

10-11: UEFA Champions League, round of 16, second leg

10-12: Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, first leg

12: UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg

17-18: UEFA Champions League, round of 16, second leg

17-19: Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, second leg

19: UEFA Europa League round of 16, second leg

20-April 1: Concacaf Olympic men’s qualifying tournament in Guadalajara

21: FA Cup quarterfinals

23-31: FIFA men’s fixture window

24-25: UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals, first leg

24-25: U.S. Open Cup, first round

26: 2022 World Cup qualifying begins in South America and Africa

26: U.S. men’s friendly at Netherlands in Eindhoven

26: Mexico men’s friendly, opponent TBA, in Charlotte

27: USL League One season begins

29: Mexico men’s friendly, opponent TBA, in Arlington, Tex.

April

1-2: UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals, second leg

6-14: FIFA women’s fixture window

7-8: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, first leg

7-9: U.S. Open Cup, second round (USL Championship and League One teams enter)

7-9: Concacaf Champions League semifinals, first leg

9: UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, first leg

14-15: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, second leg

14-16: Concacaf Champions League semifinals, second leg

16: UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, second leg

18: NWSL season begins

18: FA Cup semifinals

18: Copa del Rey final

21-22: German Cup semifinals

21-23: U.S. Open Cup, third round (11 MLS teams enter)

25: Coupe de France final

25-26: UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals, first leg

28-29: UEFA Champions League semifinals, first leg

28-30: Concacaf Champions League finals, first leg

30: UEFA Europa League semifinals, first leg

May

2-3: UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals, second leg

5-6: UEFA Champions League semifinals, second leg

5-7: Concacaf Champions League finals, second leg

7: UEFA Europa League semifinals, second leg

13: Coppa Italia final

19-20: U.S. Open Cup, round of 32 (remaining 12 MLS teams enter)

23: FA Cup final

23: German Cup final

24: UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Vienna

27: UEFA Europa League final in Gdansk

30: UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul

June

TBA: Concacaf Nations League semifinals (USA-Honduras, Mexico-Costa Rica) and final

1-9: FIFA men’s and women’s fixture window

2-3: FIFA Council selects 2023 Women’s World Cup host

10, 23-24: U.S. Open Cup, round of 16

12: UEFA European Championship begins

12: Copa America in Colombia and Argentina begins

17: Canadian Championship begins

23-24 or July 14-15: U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals

27: UEFA European Championship round of 16 in Amsterdam and London

28: UEFA European Championship round of 16 in Budapest and Bilbao

29: UEFA European Championship round of 16 in Copenhagen and Bucharest

30: UEFA European Championship round of 16 in Dublin and Glasgow

July

3: UEFA European Championship quarterfinals in St. Petersburg and Munich

4: UEFA European Championship quarterfinals in Baku and Rome

4: Copa America quarterfinals in Barranquilla and Cali

5: Copa America quarterfinals in La Plata and Buenos Aires

7-8: UEFA European Championship semifinals in London

8: Copa America semifinals in Cordoba and Medellin

12: UEFA European Championship final in London

12: Copa America final in Barranquilla

14-15 or Aug. 11-12: U.S. Open Cup semifinals

23-Aug. 8: Olympic soccer tournaments in Japan

29: MLS vs. Liga MX all-star game in Los Angeles

August

11-12 or Sept. 22-24: U.S. Open Cup final

31-Sept. 8: FIFA men’s fixture window

31-Sept. 8: 2022 World Cup qualifying begins in Concacaf

September

14-22: FIFA women’s fixture window

23: Canadian Championship concludes

October

5-13: FIFA men’s fixture window

19-27: FIFA women’s fixture window

22-25: USL League One finals

November

TBA: MLS Cup

2-21: FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India

9-17: FIFA men’s fixture window

21: Copa Libertadores ends

23-Dec. 1: FIFA women’s fixture window

28-Dec. 12: Africa Women’s Cup of Nations

December

TBA: FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar

4-6: NCAA College Cup (women) in Cary, N.C.

11-13: NCAA College Cup (men) in Santa Barbara, Calif.