The Nationals want a reliable option to complement what is arguably the deepest four-man rotation in baseball with Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez. General Manager Mike Rizzo has long believed in the value of starting pitching, and he has committed $614 million to those four alone, so he now wants to find one more starter to solidify the group. This situation isn’t as pressing as third base or the bullpen, and the Nationals reaffirmed it Wednesday afternoon by signing former left-handed reliever Fernando Abad to a minor league contract. They could fill the fifth-starter role internally, but it’s still important to consider all the options. That pitcher will make about as many starts as every other spot in the rotation.

The plan for now seems to be a rerun of last season. Rizzo intimated last month at the winter meetings in San Diego that the Nationals weren’t seeking to sign a No. 5 starter in free agency. He asserted he was comfortable headed to spring training with the same three-man competition the Nationals staged most of last year: Joe Ross vs. Erick Fedde vs. Austin Voth. The three mid-20s starters each flashed potential at times but struggled to either remain healthy (Voth) or sustain performance long enough to stick (Ross and Fedde). They’re gambling on one of them to hit.

“We think we go deep,” Rizzo said of his rotation, and he added: “We're more than satisfied with our rotation. And with the other holes we have to fill, I think that's less of a priority."

Yet this was Rizzo’s position last offseason — until the team inked Jeremy Hellickson in early February. The general manager wanted the veteran right-hander’s stability, but it didn’t work out that way. Hellickson registered a 6.23 ERA in nine starts before he landed on the injured list in late May with a strained right shoulder and never returned. The starting free agent market has now thinned, but some remaining candidates who fit Hellickson’s rough profile are Shelby Miller, Homer Bailey and Trevor Cahill.

These starters could be attractive to Rizzo for the right price; Hellickson signed a major league deal last year for one year and $1.3 million. He might decide to pursue one as a backup plan because the tricky part of betting on starters within the system is that Ross and Voth no longer have options remaining. (Fedde has one.) This means that if Ross or Voth struggle for a prolonged period like they did last year, they must clear waivers before going down to figure it out in the minor leagues. It’s likely both would get claimed.

The alternative to demoting those two would be to allow them to occupy a roster spot while they tried to solve their struggles. Manager Dave Martinez won’t be able to trust them, however, and we saw last season the domino effect possible when a pitching staff must compensate for one arm (such as Trevor Rosenthal). The Nationals can harbor hope that they’d weather any storms because Major League Baseball is instituting a 26th roster spot this season. The added flexibility might allow them to carry an extra starter who could serve as a long man out of the bullpen.

It’s unclear now who might have the inside track for the fifth-starter job. Fedde put together the longest run in the role last season, six starts beginning in mid-May. Ross earned the biggest moment, spot-starting Game 5 of the World Series after Scherzer’s neck tightened up. Voth flashed the most upside, getting 20 swings and misses in 80 pitches against the Atlanta Braves down the stretch. The 20 swings and misses were only surpassed last season by the Nationals’ big three starters, each of whom need 100 or more pitches to do so.

The Nationals will now toss out those performances. The team’s fifth starter when the season opens will have more to do with their pitching this spring than those numbers. The Nationals need to handle this situation carefully because they will need to keep whoever isn’t in the rotation between Ross and Voth on the major league roster anyway. Optioning a player even at the beginning of the season means they must clear waivers. So, for the pitcher who isn’t the No. 5 starter, he’ll likely transition back to the bullpen to give depth to a unit currently lacking it.

