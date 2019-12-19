Instead, the same problems cropped up again in a 52-48 loss to the Pirates: another slow start, an offense that looked dysfunctional for extended stretches, too many turnovers and an inability to match the physicality of their opponent. A late comeback attempt fell short, and No. 7 Maryland got the result it deserved.

After a 10-0 start to the season, the flaws in Maryland are starting to show. The question is whether the Terps and Coach Mark Turgeon can address them as the team moves into Big Ten play.

Despite a first half that saw Maryland post just 18 points (reaching double digits with less than three minutes remaining), the Terps mustered a rally in the final minutes. A 10-3 run down the stretch trimmed their deficit to 49-46 when Anthony Cowan Jr. missed a potential tying three-pointer with 22 seconds remaining.

Seton Hall (7-4) struggled at the line, however, and led 50-46 when Cowan was fouled on a three-point attempt with three seconds to go. After making the first two free throws, Maryland had a chance to draw a play off an intentionally missed final free throw, but Seton Hall’s Jared Rhoden grabbed the rebound, effectively sealing it.

Maryland shot just 26.9 percent and committed 17 turnovers. Seton Hall, led by Quincy McKnight’s game-high 17 points, shot 37.3 percent.

Before the season began, this matchup figured to be a marquee nonconference matchup between two teams expected to play deep into March. But the Pirates have struggled recently without standout guard Myles Powell, who was sidelined indefinitely by a concussion Saturday against Rutgers. Before that game, the preseason all-American averaged 22.9 points. In addition to Powell, the Seton Hall was also without 6-foot-11 forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, their No. 2 scorer at 10.9 points, who is out with a broken wrist.

The Terps, despite an eight-day stretch since they fell at Penn State, looked out of sorts from the start. Maryland endured an eight-minute scoreless drought in the first half and made just six shots through 20 minutes of play. Cowan and Eric Ayala both made threes to boost Maryland after an abysmal start. Turgeon shuffled 11 players on and off the court, but no lineup seemed to offer many positives.

Cowan led Maryland with 16 points but missed 11 of his 14 shots. Aaron Wiggins scored nine of his 11 points in the second half to help lift the Terps, but it wasn’t enough.

With a first-half hole as deep as 15, Maryland tied its largest deficit of the season. Despite the lack of offense and 10 turnovers, the Terps were fortunate to enter the break down only 27-18.

The Terps’ lack of an inside game has sparked concern. It was notable against Penn State and glaring against Seton Hall. The Pirates’ pair of 7-foot-2 centers, Romaro Gill and Ike Obiagu, gave Maryland problems, blocking six shots apiece. The Terps made only five layups.

Chol Marial, the Terps’ 7-2 freshman center, could have been an option. He was cleared to play for the first time this season after having surgery in early September to repair stress fractures in both his legs. But it appears Maryland wants him to debut in a less charged atmosphere, as Turgeon never called on him.

The lofty expectations for Maryland remain, but it’s clear Turgeon faces some challenges with his team with conference play looming after the new year.

