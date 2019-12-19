Wiseman, 18, averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in his short stint at No. 11 Memphis and has not appeared in a game since Nov. 12, when he scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a loss to No. 8 Oregon.

AD

AD

Before withdrawing from the university, he was serving a suspension over accepting $11,500 from Coach Penny Hardaway to help Wiseman’s family move to Memphis while the highly touted forward was still in high school. Hardaway was then the coach of East High School in Memphis, but as a university graduate, the NCAA considered him a booster and the payment an improper benefit.

The NCAA mandated Wiseman sit out 12 games and donate $11,500 to a charity of his choice. That would have made him eligible to return on Jan. 12 against South Florida.

Wiseman sued the NCAA over the punishment, and a Shelby County (Tenn.) judge sided with him, and granted a temporary restraining order barring the NCAA from enforcing its suspension. But when that injunction expired, Wiseman withdrew his suit.

AD

“It has become clear to Mr. Wiseman that the lawsuit he filed last week has become an impediment to the University of Memphis in its efforts to reach a fair and equitable resolution with the NCAA concerning his eligibility status. Therefore, Mr. Wiseman advised his legal team that he wished to withdraw his lawsuit,” his lawyers said in a statement.

AD

That left Wiseman in a difficult position. He’d already missed Memphis’ preseason games with shoulder and ankle injuries. Returning midseason against competition in the American Athletic Conference, one of the nation’s weaker basketball conferences, likely would not improve his draft stock, and he would risk aggravating those injuries.

The Tigers (9-1) have also played well without him, winning seven straight since Wiseman has sat out, including a 51-47 victory over then-No. 19 Tennessee in Knoxville.

Read more:

AD