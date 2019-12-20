When asked why he and Ovechkin make such a good duo, Backstrom grinned and said, “Usually he yells for the puck, so that’s why."

“No, no, no,” Backstrom said, getting serious. “I think why we working so good together is I am more a passer, and he is a pure goal scorer. I think that is why it worked so good. I think we got a good connection off the ice too, I think that helps too. When you are tight together with your friendship, I think that helps too. You can have a high expectations of each other on the ice, which I think has helped over the years.”

This season, Ovechkin has 21 goals and 12 assists in 35 games, and Backstrom has six goals and 17 assists in 27 games. Ovechkin is 12th with 679 career goals, five behind Teemu Selanne for 11th. He is tied with Selanne for third place in career power-play goals with 255.

Backstrom is just four points away from joining Ovechkin, who has 1,244 points in 1,119 career games, as the only players to have at least 900 career points with the Capitals. Backstrom currently has 896 points (237 goals, 659 assists) in 922 regular-season games.

“Every time we hang out, it’s like the first time we met,” Backstrom said of his relationship with Ovechkin. “We are always having fun together which is a great thing I think and which we are going to keep enjoying as long as we are together … The most important thing is we got a championship together, and we’ve been through a lot. I actually had no idea that 900 was coming up, but it’s a long time.”

The duo has been through its ups and downs on the ice, finally culminating into the 2018 Stanley Cup, and both have become family men as well.

“Yeah I think we you know, it’s nice to be with that guy in the same team so many years,” Ovechkin said. “I think you can ask anybody in this locker room or previous guy who played, first of all he’s a tremendous person and an unbelievable center and to be around him and see how he’s grown up, how he’s matured, it’s great.”

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis expects both players to end their careers in Washington. Backstrom is currently playing on the last year of his 10-year, $67-million contract while Ovechkin has one more season after this one remaining on his 13-year, $124-million deal.

“Alex is a very, very loyal person, and so is Nick Backstrom and we want to create something where we’re in it together,” Leonsis said while speaking before accepting the Wayne Gretzky International Award on Ovechkin’s behalf at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony in mid-December. “Alex and I have spoken often about his career arc and the narrative, and both those players have said they want to be different. They want to finish what they started, and they would like to be in this community for their entire careers. So we’ll work on that.

“What’s so wonderful about having that kind of relationship is you don’t sweat it, you don’t think through it. It doesn’t matter how many times you ask the question, it’s not going to become an issue. We’ll work it out. And I hope to build the organization so that carries over. … I would expect an Alex, a Nick, they play here forever, then they retire and then they’re associated with us very, very closely through alumni, through who knows whatever kinds of relationships.”

