And nothing — nothing — symbolizes the eminent silliness of bowl season like a game played on a windy tropical island at a Chinese-funded and -constructed stadium that also is home to a DMV and usually is a quarter full, featuring two 7-5 teams from low-level conferences.

Yes, it’s time once again for the Bahamas Bowl. This year’s game, Friday at 2 p.m. Eastern on ESPN, features Buffalo and Charlotte and you are guaranteed to have a good time, even if you’re thousands of miles away from Nassau. Here’s why.

1. It’s usually pretty windy.

Friday’s forecast for Nassau calls for winds in the 25- to 35-mph range, which is very windy for a college football game. ESPN’s Dianna Russini is on the scene for this report:

I’ve never knew wind like we’ll be facing today in Nassau. Putting weights in my shoes. — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 20, 2019

Wind tends to have more of an effect on football games than just about any other weather phenomenon. It’s harder to pass accurately and field goals — always an adventure with college kickers — get even more tricky. Thus we’ve seen the over/under point total for Friday’s game drop from an opening number of 57 to the current 51.5.

This is not to say the under is a best bet here. Only four FBS teams had a higher percentage of running plays than Buffalo this season (68.6 percent), and Charlotte ranked 20th in that category (61.1 percent). Plus, last year’s game featured similarly windy conditions and a similar drop in the total, and the game between Florida International and Toledo ended up going over by 10 points.

2. The stadium was built by the Chinese government as a gift to the Bahamas, and also is home to the Nassau DMV.

Thomas Robinson Stadium, which seats around 15,000, opened in 2011 at a cost of $30 million, all of which was paid for by the Chinese government. The stadium itself was built by Chinese nationals and was deemed a “gift” to the Bahamas by then-prime minister Hubert Ingraham.

This Sino-Bahamian economic axis doesn’t usually get a whole lot of notice, but China has poured money into the country in recent years as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, in which the country exerts its economic influence in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Caribbean by investing in massive infrastructure projects. This, naturally, has attracted the attention of the Trump administration, which earlier this year decried China’s “predatory economic practices” in the Caribbean, a label China deemed “irresponsible.”

So really, Buffalo-Charlotte is really just one skirmish in a battle for global economic hegemony.

Oh, and you can renew your driver’s license at the stadium. The Nassau branch of the country’s Road Traffic Department is located there. So that’s handy. You can’t take a driving test at the Rose Bowl.

3. Perhaps the greatest (or worst) gambling game in bowl history was played there

The first Bahamas Bowl, in 2014, was the best Bahamas Bowl. Unless you had Western Kentucky -3.5. Then it was the worst Bahamas Bowl.

Midway through the third quarter, the Hilltoppers took a 49-14 lead over Central Michigan on Anthony Wales’s 21-yard touchdown run. Game over, right?

Ha. The Chippewas would score five touchdowns over the final 11 minutes 37 seconds of the game, three of them coming in the final 3:06 and the last one coming on a Hail Mary with no time left on the clock. But then the two-point conversion failed, and Western Kentucky won by a point but didn’t cover the 3.5.

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt told the tale last year on “SportsCenter."

4. This Reddit thread.

A Reddit user named Supermav27 posted his account of the 2017 Bahamas Bowl between Ohio and UAB, and it’s no hyperbole to say it’s the finest piece of bowl-game travel journalism ever produced. Among the highlights.

— Bringing beer into the stadium, no questions asked.

— Ending up in the Ohio locker room by pure accident.

— Drunk fans high-fiving security officers, who returned the love.

— Simply walking into the stadium without a ticket.

In closing:

