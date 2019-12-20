A team spokesman said the club did not want to comment. Kasper did not return a message seeking comment.

The deal will keep Kasper and Coach Ben Olsen together to make roster decisions for the foreseeable future. Olsen will enter his 10th season as coach after one as an assistant and interim head coach following an 11-year playing career.

United chief executive Jason Levien told The Post this week that, after evaluating the coaching staff, he would retain Olsen, whose contract runs through 2021.

United has not won the MLS Cup trophy since 2004 and hasn’t advanced to the Eastern Conference finals since 2012. The team has earned a playoff berth in five of the past six seasons but hasn’t won a postseason match since 2015.

Kasper played an integral role in United acquiring English superstar Wayne Rooney in June of 2018. Rooney, however, returned to English soccer after this MLS season, forcing Kasper and the organization to begin pursuing impact players from abroad.

United has taken interest in Uruguayan attacker Brian Lozano, who plays for Santos Laguna in Liga MX, the Mexican top division, one person familiar with the team said. He scored 10 goals in 19 matches during the recently completed Apertura season.

Lozano, 25, would not come cheap. The transfer fee alone would be several million dollars and his contract would make him a designated player, the high-end salary classification in which team investors must cover base earnings above the league-paid threshold of $530,000.

With MLS spending on the rise, teams are now in position to lure players from the traditionally more expensive Mexican circuit.

This offseason, Sporting Kansas City set a club record by acquiring Chivas Guadalajara striker Alan Pulido, 28, for an estimated $9.5 million. Elsewhere, the Vancouver Whitecaps signed Puebla forward Lucas Cavallini, 26, for about $6 million in transfer fees, and the Columbus Crew paid a reported $7 million — a team record — for Tigres midfielder Lucas Zelarayan, 27.

One United-connected person said Kasper and the club have two or three other Latin American players on their list of signing targets. It is unclear whether signing Lozano would allow the club to continue pursuing the others.

Aside from Rooney, United must fill a roster gap left by central midfielder Luciano Acosta, a free agent who signed with Mexican club Atlas this week.

Also, United has not met the $2.5 million transfer demand set by Argentine club Estudiantes for midfielder Lucas Rodríguez, who spent 2019 on loan with United. It appears United has put Rodriguez on the back-burner while looking to spend available funds on other attackers.

The natural replacement for Rodriguez in the starting lineup is countryman Yamil Asad, who agreed this fall to play for United in 2020. Asad was on loan with D.C. in 2018, but returned to Argentina this year.

United, which is slated to open training camp Jan. 18, currently has 18 players under contract, leaving 10-12 openings.

