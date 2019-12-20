The secondary could be depleted as cornerback Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) is officially out and cornerback Fabian Moreau (hamstring) is doubtful. Moreau did not practice all week, instead spending his time working in the rehab area. Dunbar was limited Wednesday, but did not practice Thursday or Friday. Danny Johnson is the next cornerback in the rotation as Jimmy Moreland, Greg Stroman and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie are all on injured reserve. Safety Montae Nicholson (ankle) did not receive a final injury designation after improving from limited in the first two practices of the week to being a full participant Friday.