This will be something of a rematch between Dwayne Haskins and Daniel Jones, two quarterbacks taken in the first round of April’s draft. Haskins was making his first NFL appearance in September’s game, that time in relief of Case Keenum, while Jones was much more ready and polished. That gap has closed in recent weeks. Here are a few keys for the Redskins in the season’s home finale.

Run Adrian Peterson

While Haskins has played well in recent weeks, Washington’s best offense remains Peterson, who is 216 yards away from another 1,000-yard rushing season. He only had 11 carries for 28 yards in the first game, but that was when he wasn’t a featured part of the team’s offense. Only 10 teams have allowed more rushing yards than the Giants, so Peterson could have a chance to break out on Sunday.

He is averaging just under five yards a carry in Washington’s last three games. With season-ending injuries on the offensive line and to two starting receivers, expect interim coach Bill Callahan to keep Haskins safe by handing off to Peterson — a lot.

Keep Haskins safe

Now that guard Brandon Scherff is done for the year, the Redskins have even less talent standing between the Giants’ pass rush and their quarterback of the future. Haskins has been hit way too often this season, which has made things difficult in the passing game. But he has also shown an ability to avoid pressure and buy time to find open pass-catchers. The Giants are in the bottom half of the league in sacks; their best pass rusher, Markus Golden, leads the team with nine sacks, but no one else has even five.

Haskins was only sacked twice in the teams’ first meeting, but he was intercepted three times. He will have to avoid the inevitable pressure and find ways to distribute the ball to receivers he is starting to trust more and more.

Stop Saquon Barkley

The Giants second-year running back has not been the same explosive threat he was last season, but he is plenty dangerous when healthy. He had more than 100 rushing yards in the Giants’ first two games before ankle injuries slowed him down. He has come back nicely in recent weeks, rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over Miami.

Washington will have to contain Barkley, something it did not do last December when he ran for 170 yards and a touchdown in the Giants’ 40-16 rout of the Redskins.

Don’t let Giants receivers beat you

One bright spot for New York has been the play of wideouts Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate, who have missed several games with injuries and, in Tate’s case, a suspension, but have played very well when healthy and available. No matter who has quarterbacked the Giants, New York has had a relatively effective passing game when both of its top pass catchers are on the field. Both should be there on Sunday.

Shepard caught seven passes for 76 yards in September’s meeting. Now, facing a young Washington secondary short on experience, the Giants could let the ball fly. If Jones is connecting with Shepard and Tate, it could be a long day for the Redskins.

Win field position

As usual, Washington’s best hope might be relying on punter Tress Way to pin the Giants deep in their own territory and make them march the length of the field. Way, who was named to his first Pro Bowl this week, is often Washington’s most effective player. Washington’s offense has improved in recent weeks, allowing it to more closely approximate the field-position game that was effective early last season. Way is at his best when he’s operating near midfield, with a chance to back up opponents to their goal line.

