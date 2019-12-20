“There were times when I didn’t even want to play college football anymore,” the record-setting defensive end said Tuesday in a telephone interview, revealing he also thought strongly about transferring. “I lost confidence in myself. I didn’t think I was good enough, so I think that’s the biggest barrier I’ve been through in my life personally.

“Even my family didn’t really know too much about what was going on because I didn’t want them to have that burden. The only people who on the daily knew what was going on were my teammates. They’re the reason why I’m here right now.”

Thanks in large part to their encouragement, Daka elected to remain with the Dukes. Two years later, the senior defensive end holds the season record for sacks on a team that is two wins from a national championship.

James Madison (13-1), seeded second in the FCS playoffs, will host No. 3 Weber State (11-3) on Saturday night in Harrisonburg, Va., for a berth in the national title game Jan. 11 in Frisco, Tex.

The Dukes, under first-year coach Curt Cignetti, are seeking their second appearance in the national championship game in three seasons on the heels of a 17-0 win in the quarterfinals against Northern Iowa during which they yielded zero rushing yards.

Daka had two sacks in that triumph — James Madison’s first playoff shutout in program history — to increase his total this year to 16½ as part of a defense that allows the fewest total yards per game in FCS (265.3).

The senior finished seventh in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award presented annually to the FCS defensive player of the year. Teammate Ron’Dell Carter, a redshirt senior defensive end, is among three finalists invited to attend the awards banquet in Frisco on the eve of the championship game.

Daka and Carter, a Baltimore native who transferred from Rutgers, have put up overwhelming numbers for a dominant defense. The ends have combined for 51½ tackles for losses including 28 sacks.

“We have a number of seniors on the team, a lot of veteran guys that have played significant football and big football games,” Cignetti said. “Here you play a lot of big football games because you catch everybody’s best shot. I think the key to the drill here is you don’t make more of this game than what it is. It’s just a game.

“The things you’ve got to do to be successful haven’t changed.”

For Daka, that routine began in high school at Wise in Upper Marlboro, Md., where he was selected Washington Post first-team All-Met in 2015 after helping the undefeated Pumas win the 4A state championship.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound pass rushing force with NFL aspirations also set the single-season record for sacks at Wise as a senior despite skipping football as a freshman to focus on basketball.

Daka said he eventually decided to concentrate on football because of his height disadvantage in basketball.

His relatively diminutive stature in part limited the college football offers he received, until, that is, Daka began accumulating highlight-reel sacks, catching the attention of schools that initially had shown only passing interest.

By then, Daka had committed to James Madison and wasn’t about to spurn the program that had made his recruitment a priority rather than an afterthought.

“Wise made me who I am,” Daka said. “I didn’t even play football until my 10th-grade year. Wise saw something in me that at a point I didn’t even see in myself. You ask me in my 10th-grade year, ‘Would I be doing this?’ There’s no chance, so Wise set the foundation for who I am.

“They taught me to be in a winning program, and it translated to James Madison.”

