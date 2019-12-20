“I don’t want to miss that moment,” said Thompson, who has played running back for Washington for seven seasons. “If it happens during the game, I guess I’ll have to finish the game out, but I’ve got to get back home as quick as possible. If it happens Saturday, I’ve got to go back and be there with her. I may have to miss the game, that may be what it is.”

Thompson and Talley’s situation is far from unique, as the NFL is full of young men in their baby-making prime. The challenges they face during those nine months and beyond, however, can be a bit different from those working a traditional 9-to-5 job. Between practices, meetings, games, travel and extra studying at home, players’ time commitments can be extreme.

There is no true paternal leave during the season, and even missing a game for the birth of a child can draw criticism for a professional athlete. Washington Nationals pitcher Daniel Hudson missed Game 1 of this year’s National League Championship Series for the birth of his daughter, and he became the subject of plenty of vitriol on social media, along with some comments supportive of his decision.

“I know a lot of people say, ‘Well, you’re making millions of dollars,’ but those are priceless moments that you can’t get back,” said offensive tackle Morgan Moses, who is the father of four children. “I’ve been around players, them and their wives try to plan out their pregnancies and then you’re off on a road game and an emergency happens and she has to go in and deliver the baby and you miss out on your son or daughter being born. … Those are moments that you never get to get back.”

No rest for the weary

Talley lays perfectly still in the middle of the night, awake and uncomfortable, doing her best to not move a muscle. She doesn’t want to wake Thompson, who is a light sleeper. She knows that if she rolls over, repositions herself or has to get up to visit the bathroom, Thompson will be up, too.

She said she understands that rest and recovery are vital aspects of an athlete’s performance, and she’s always concerned with his sleep patterns. Thompson, though, doesn’t want to banish either of them to another room.

“I would be in positions where my body was hurting,” Talley said with a laugh, “and I’m like, ‘Don’t move, don’t move. You’re going to wake him up.’ … It’s very trying. He doesn’t say anything to me, but I know he’s like, ‘Look, I’m trying to sleep and you toss and turn way too much.’”

In the NFL, Saturday is considered the golden day of rest. Teams stay in a hotel the day before games, both on the road and at home, and there are no distractions from significant others or kids — born or unborn.

For Thompson, that means a pitch-black room with the temperature turned down and complete silence. He checks in on Talley before turning in for a good 10 hours.

This can be a source of guilt for some. Moses, whose four kids include two who were born during the season, says he tries to help as much as possible during the week, including cooking dinner whenever he can, knowing he’ll be absent on the weekends.

Punter Tress Way has 18-month-old twins that were born during organized team activities and there were a lot of two- or three-hour sleep nights in the beginning. His wife, Brianna, is pregnant again, and the family has a pair of energized Labradors. Way said he feels bad about being away all day while she’s at home in what he calls a “war zone."

“I’d say the hardest part for me is whenever we’re gone for the entire weekend,” Way said. “Anytime things may get a little more stressful, I always feel bad just because I’m totally gone.”

One way in which Way helps out is by downing an energy drink at the end of every day at the Redskins’ facility before heading home.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Man, what’s up with the Spark on your way home?'” Way said. “I’m like, ‘Hey man, I punt. So, my day’s just starting.’ I’m going to walk in and the wife’s going to be like, ‘Yes, I get to at least chill for just a second.’ … I’ve got to bring my A game, again, once I get home.”

But loneliness can still take its toll on players’ partners, as Talley has found during her third trimester when she hasn’t been able to work at her business as a makeup artist. She hasn’t been able to go to Redskins home games like normal, either, and even taking a walk has become a laborious task. She has had false labor pains, she feels heavy and out of breath, and has binge-watched all the Netflix a person can handle.

“I’m like, goodness, I’m not good with emotions, so I don’t know what to do about this,” Thompson said. “She was sad one day because I had to leave and go play and I had to go to the hotel. She was like, ‘I’m a be here by myself,’ and she just started crying. I was like, ‘Oh my God, what do I do about this? I can’t stay home. What do I do?'”

Talley said that’s simply the reality that she and other significant others take on. With players frequently traveling and putting in long hours at the facility, they have to be independent. Thompson is the provider and protector, she says, while she keeps the home in order, takes care of her nine-year-old son and supports Thompson, even when needing some support herself.

“I have my own stress because I’m also with child, but I have to be that emotional background for him,” Talley said. “This is what we as significant others have to go through when you’re dating an NFL player. … We have to make sure when they come home, we have to be their therapist. We have to be their masseuse. … There’s more to the territory than just wearing somebody’s jersey. You have to be their mom, their confidant, their chaplain. You have to be all of that in one.”

Life-changing moments

Thompson and Talley sat in the doctor’s office and stared at the screen during a 3-D ultrasound in late September when their unborn daughter — whom they plan to name Kali — turned, opened her eyes and smirked. It was a look Talley had seen from Thompson countless times. “Who makes that face?” the doctor asked. It seemed as though Kali could hear them talking.

“I didn’t cry, but I was about to,” Thompson said. “I was like, hold on, this is not supposed to be happening. … For me, it got real in that moment. This is really real.”

Talley fully expects Thompson, who is usually stoic, to cry in the delivery room. Her son Khalil from a previous relationship lives with them, but this will be Thompson’s first biological child. He has always wanted a daughter, and is mesmerized by the idea of who Kali will grow up to be — “a doctor or some philosopher” perhaps.

But the stresses caused by life in the NFL are never far away. Thompson’s future is unknown, which wears on both of them. The Redskins are 3-11, will be looking for a new coach to replace the fired Jay Gruden, and are expected to make several roster changes. Thompson will be a free agent after the season, meaning he could very well be playing for another team in 2020.

Unlike Talley, Thompson isn’t a big planner, but the uncertainty has forced him to think out all possibilities. If he signs a one-year deal, Talley and the family will remain in the Washington area so Khalil can finish elementary school, knowing Thompson could have to go through the entire free agent process again the following year.

“It’s nerve-racking,” Talley said of the uncertainty. “It’s worrisome. It’s stressful. But at the same time, it is what it is and we’re going with the flow.”

Such is the balance for professional athletes and their families. The window to succeed and make generational money is small, especially in the NFL with non-guaranteed contracts and a greater risk of injury. It requires complete dedication. Those aren’t necessarily ideal conditions for starting and raising a family, but with the high likelihood of failure comes a possible windfall of rewards that could change a family forever.

And for Thompson, it hasn’t taken away any of his enthusiasm for receiving the call he keeps checking for.

