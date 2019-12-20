“Thunder security was made aware immediately. The team was never in danger and was safe during the entirety of the event,” the Thunder said in a statement.

The shooting victim — identified by KFOR as Gerron Cobb — was in critical but stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the upper body, police told KKTV. The suspect in the shooting was still on the loose, having been captured on security video leaving the store shirtless and wearing only one shoe.