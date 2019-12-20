Members of the Oklahoma City Thunder were among those evacuated from the Penn Square Mall on Thursday afternoon after a shooting left one person hospitalized.

The Thunder players were watching a movie during a private screening at the mall multiplex when one man shot another in the chest at a nearby Foot Locker. The mall was evacuated and no one else was injured besides the shooting victim.

“Thunder security was made aware immediately. The team was never in danger and was safe during the entirety of the event,” the Thunder said in a statement.

The shooting victim — identified by KFOR as Gerron Cobb — was in critical but stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the upper body, police told KKTV. The suspect in the shooting was still on the loose, having been captured on security video leaving the store shirtless and wearing only one shoe.

The Thunder host the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

