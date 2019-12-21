But the Patriots brushed off their lapses to improve to 11-1 and complete a soft nonconference home schedule unbeaten in eight games. They have already set a program record for nonleague victories heading into a Dec. 30 visit to TCU.

They’ll re-engage with the much-improved Atlantic 10 on Jan. 5 when Virginia Commonwealth visits.

“We clearly have a lot more room to get better,” Patriots Coach Dave Paulsen said. “It’s not like we have maxed out as a team or individually. I like the work ethic, and I like their camaraderie. It’s a fun group, they enjoy each other, and they are playing for the name on the front of the jersey.”

The Patriots scored the first nine points of each half against the Retrievers (6-8) and needed fewer than five minutes to turn a seven-point lead at intermission into a 17-point advantage.

Sophomore Jordan Miller scored 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Junior AJ Wilson contributed nine points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots, and sophomore Jamal Hartwell II and junior Javon Greene scored 14 apiece.

Hartwell scored all of his points in the second half, and Greene added six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Senior Justin Kier sat out with an ankle ailment, suffered in a frightening collision during practice this week. The injury was not as bad as initially feared, and he is likely to play at TCU.

Kier, the team’s leading scorer last season, missed the first six games this fall with a foot injury before steadily increasing his playing time.

Even without the leadership of the only senior in the rotation, the Patriots on Saturday led from the start and endured a few bumps before putting the outcome to rest in the second half.

UMBC Coach Ryan Odom came away impressed, saying, “It’s easy to see they are a connected group right now.”

Beset by injuries, Odom used his 11th starting lineup. The ­Retrievers lost in the greater D.C. area for the third time in three weeks, previously falling at American by 24 and Georgetown by 26. Junior Dimitrije Spasojevic had 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting and six rebounds.

The Patriots led 31-24 at intermission — a half marred by 19 combined turnovers (one fewer than the total field goals made) and 8-for-15 free throw shooting.

The half ended in odd fashion as Greene, a career 82 percent free throw shooter, missed three in a row with nine seconds left, drew an offensive foul with three seconds remaining, then almost made a 40-footer at the buzzer.

The surge at the start of the second half allowed the Patriots to breathe easy.

After committing 10 turnovers in the first half, Mason had three after the break. The Patriots’ shooting percentage improved to 48 percent from 37 percent. Miller and Hartwell made consecutive three-pointers during the decisive run.

The long lull in the schedule did not have an adverse effect, Wilson said.

“If anything, it helped us get better,” he said. “We call this break between games boot camp.”

In the previous two days, Paulsen said, the team practiced as well as it had all season.

“I told our guys if they attack practice like that,” Paulsen said, “we have a chance to have a really good year.”

In particular, Paulsen appreciated Greene’s performance.

“He really activated us. … He could be an all-conference player, if he just makes one or two better decisions per game. He doesn’t have to become any better at his skills; he just needs to play more simply.”

The Patriots held the Retrievers to 37 percent shooting and forced 16 turnovers. The visitors did not help themselves at the free throw line, converting 5 of 12 tries.

“We are in a good spot, but we’re not satisfied,” Miller said. “We just want to get better. We’re never satisfied.”

