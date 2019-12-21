Jameis joins the 30-25 Club... and what a club it is! Still has an outside shot now creating the 30-30 Club, he’s at 30/26 with nearly 8 quarters to go. pic.twitter.com/9MH4lJzxoy — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 21, 2019

His third attempt of the game — only Tampa Bay’s fifth play from scrimmage — was also intercepted, this time by Justin Reid, who ran it back for another score. That TD was taken off the board due to a Texans penalty on Reid’s return, but the pick led to a field goal, putting the Texans up, 10-0, before five minutes had ticked off the clock.

His 11th attempt of the game, a wobbly throw behind an in-cutting receiver, was also intercepted, putting the Buccaneers defense back on the field one play after it had forced a turnover of its own.

And yet, the Bucs were not even close to out of the game, specifically because of Winston’s magic from the pocket this year.

He leads the NFL in passing yards, with 4,573 coming into the game. He’s second in passing touchdowns (30). Tampa Bay (7-7) doesn’t seem to mind him throwing early interceptions all that much. The Bucs are 4-1 when he gets picked off on the opening drive of the game, and entered Saturday having won three straight, all games in which he did just that.

Winston does lead the NFL with 27 interceptions, though. He’s thrown nine more than the next closest quarterback, Philip Rivers. He’s thrown opening-drive interceptions in four of his past five games. He’s thrown one on his first attempt four times. He is now three interceptions away from becoming the first quarterback to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

Winston’s opening throw pick-six also tied the record for most in a season (6), equaling Peyton Manning’s 2001 and Rudy Bukich’s 1966 totals. Winston would have the milestone to himself if not for Reid’s TD getting erased.

Even so, Tampa Bay is primed to bring Winston back for a sixth season, and will pay him somewhere in the neighborhood of $25 million to do it, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Buccaneers executives have seen enough improvement over the years in Winston and enough promise under Coach Bruce Arians’s system to retain him via either the franchise tag, the transition tag or both, per Rapoport. This despite the 27 interceptions and, presumably, counting.

About that improvement: Winston has thrown for more than 350 yards six times this year. He has 17 touchdowns in those games and 13 interceptions. In each of the last two weeks, he eclipsed 400 yards passing.

Could Winston’s dubious start against the Texans change the Bucs’ calculus? We’ll see. His TD pass with 13 seconds left in the first half tied the game at 17 and got him up to 198 yards, putting the team in solid position for a fourth straight win and him just off another 400-yard pace.

The roller coaster ride continues.

