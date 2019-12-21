The Bills have made things unusually competitive and interesting in the AFC East this season, actually challenging the dominance of the mighty Patriots. But the Patriots nevertheless can clinch their 11th straight division title when they host the Bills on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

Both teams already have clinched playoff spots entering this game. For the Patriots, it is their 11th consecutive postseason appearance. For the Bills, it is their second playoff berth in three seasons, but also only their second since the 1999 season. Coach Sean McDermott has turned things around and the Bills, with their rugged defense and their ability to run the ball on offense, won’t be an easy opponent for anyone to face during the postseason.

The Bills have a record of 10-4 and trail the first-place Patriots, who are 11-3, by a game. Buffalo ranks fifth in the league in rushing offense and third in the NFL in pass defense and total defense; the Bills are second in scoring defense.

That should make things difficult for a New England offense, led by quarterback Tom Brady, that has been inconsistent this season. The Patriots are coming off a 34-13 triumph at Cincinnati last Sunday but, before that, hadn’t scored more than 22 points in a game since Oct. 27.

Still, the Patriots have the league’s top-ranked defense. Second-year quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills probably will struggle to create much, if anything, in the passing game.

It is the time of the year when Coach Bill Belichick, Brady and the Patriots usually begin to pull everything together for a run deep into the postseason. It will be interesting to see if they have another such push in them toward what would be a seventh Super Bowl title with Belichick and Brady. The Patriots currently are the AFC’s No. 2 seed and would clinch a first-round postseason bye if they win Saturday and the Kansas City Chiefs lose Sunday night at Chicago.

How to watch Bills at Patriots:

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

TV: NFL Network