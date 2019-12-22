“We’ll see," said Ovechkin, who has 35 points (22 goals, 13 assists) this season. "It’s lots of games to play. I’m going to do the best for my health and for the playoffs and I have to be healthy for the most important games moving forward.”

Ovechkin was selected to the All-Star Game for the 11th time in his 15-year NHL career. He has played in seven All-Star games (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2018) and was voted captain of the Metropolitan Division for the third consecutive year and fourth time overall.

“It’s always nice to be a captain on the all-star team," Ovechkin said. "Thanks to the fans for voting me. It’s a huge honor for me, for this organization and this team.”

The all-star format will be a four-team, three-on-three competition. Each team will be made up of 11 players (six forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders) from their respective division. Other captains include: Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (Atlantic), Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (Central) and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (Pacific).

Ovechkin isn’t likely to be Washington’s only all-star. Norris Trophy candidate John Carlson is sure to be in consideration and Coach Todd Reirden is the head of the league’s best team through 37 games. Both Carlson and Reirden were selected to their first All-Star Game last season.

Carlson has 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) and leads all defensemen in points and assists. He is tied for first in goals with Nashville’s Roman Josi. Goaltender Braden Holtby has also been selected for four-straight All-Star Games.

The head coach of the team with the highest points percentage (points earned divided by total possible points) in each of the four divisions at the halfway point of the regular season will guide the respective all-star rosters.

