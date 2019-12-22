But Callahan’s decision to kick the extra point with seconds remaining in regulation instead of trying for a two-point conversion and the win is certain to be debated by armchair quarterbacks throughout the Washington, D.C. area. After the New York Giants won the coin toss to begin overtime, they methodically marched for a long drive, and Daniel Jones’ 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kaden Smith secured a 41-35 victory.

“I thought our defense had an opportunity to make a play in the overtime,” Callahan said, explaining his decision to forgo the two-point attempt. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get that type of stop. I felt confident we could stop it.”

There were calls among fans and other observers for Washington, which had capped a 14-play, 99-yard drive with Keenum’s one-yard touchdown run to make the score 35-34 with 37 seconds remaining, to attempt the two-point try. Most notable among them was injured Redskins running back Derrius Guice.

“Go for 2,” Guice wrote in a tweet, before later deleting it.

Most of the Redskins in the locker room were less assertive when asked if they would have preferred to go for two points and the win instead of the extra point for the tie.

“Hard to say,” said running back Adrian Peterson.

“I’m gonna block whatever we call,” said left tackle Donald Penn.

“That’s not my decision,” said rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who added: “I’ve never been a guy to try and override what the coaches do."

Safety Landon Collins, for his part, argued the offense should have gone for two because the team had momentum. Indeed, the Redskins had just finished their first 99-yard drive in 20 years. They had erased a 14-point halftime deficit with three touchdowns in their last six possessions. They had Keenum playing some his best football of the season.

But they never got another chance. That, more than anything, made the backup quarterback wistful.

“I wanted the ball one more time, that’s for sure,” Keenum said. “It would’ve been fun.”

