The Beathards are the grandsons of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, who won four Super Bowls as a general manager. C.J., 26, left immediately upon being given the news, telling Coach Mike Shanahan to “make sure these guys go win this game,” as Shanahan told players in a postgame speech. The Niners did that, beating the Rams 34-31 on a Robbie Gould field goal as time ran out.

“And as a teammate you try to do everything you can to be there and all we can do is win. … If that gives him any kind of solace, if that gives him any kind of smile or anything during this very tough time, that’s all we can do,” Sherman added. “When he comes back, we’ll be there for him … as much as we can but there’s no way you can quantify that. Football is a game, it’s a game kids play, it’s not that important. What he lost is something that’s irreplaceable. That’s family.”

At around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Clayton Beathard, who played football at Long Island University, and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III, who attended Rhodes College, were fatally stabbed in what police said was a disagreement over a woman, according to the Tennessean, that began in The Dogwood bar and carried out onto the sidewalk. Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. A third person, an as-yet-unidentified 21-year-old man, was treated for eye and arm injuries at the medical center and released, police spokesman Don Aaron told the Tennessean.

Police released surveillance video and photos of four people of interest they are seeking for questioning, but have not announced any arrests or provided any other details.

Clayton also was the brother of musician Tucker Beathard and the son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard, who joined his wife Susan in a statement that recalled their son’s “light” and asked for prayers for the family of Trapeni, a teammate of their son’s at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tenn.

“Clay was an amazing, big and soft hearted human being with an undeniable love for the Lord,” their statement said, in part. “He had his family’s, friends’ and teammates’ backs even to a fault. I wish he would have been more inclined to take the high road but he hated ‘wrong.’”

C.J. Beathard was “distraught,” Shanahan said, as he left teammates who shared his grief before Saturday’s game.

“It was definitely the toughest game of my career,” said George Kittle, the 49ers tight end who is close to the Beathard family and played with C.J. at Iowa. “Today was absolutely terrible for me the entire day. It sucked all around. Overall it was just kind of a brutal day. We got that one for C.J. and I’m so happy we were able to do it.”

For the Beathard family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Td26FyOEND — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2019

Kittle recalled that Clayton, who had just finished his junior season as a quarterback at 0-10 Long Island, was “kind of like a little brother” to him.

“He honestly reminded me a lot of myself,” Kittle said. “He was just a ball of positivity. Everything he did, he had so much fun doing. He was identical to C.J. and Tucker, and the fact that he was the most competitive person I’ve ever met, whether we were playing hoops, target practice, anything that we did was so competitive, and he always had so much fun doing it. He was really just a positive light in the world and it will definitely not be a better place without him.”

