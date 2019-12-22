The New England Patriots will be highly interested viewers when the Chiefs face the Bears on Sunday night in Chicago.

The Patriots clinched their 11th straight AFC East title with their victory Saturday at home over the Buffalo Bills and would secure a first-round playoff bye if the Chiefs lose to the Bears.

Otherwise there’s not a lot on the line Sunday night at Soldier Field. The Chiefs, with a record of 10-4, already have clinched the AFC West and have only an outside chance at an opening-round bye. The Bears, at 7-7, have been eliminated from postseason contention in the NFC and have been one of the league’s most disappointing teams after winning the NFC North last season.

The major story line involves the quarterbacks. The Bears will get a possibly painful firsthand look at Patrick Mahomes, the reigning league MVP for the Chiefs who was among the quarterbacks that Chicago could have drafted in 2017. Instead, the Bears traded up from third to second in that draft and took Mitchell Trubisky, leaving Mahomes for the Chiefs and Deshaun Watson for the Houston Texans.