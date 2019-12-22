The NFC East race has been less than enthralling this season. It appeared for a while that this season’s NFC East would produce the third-ever NFL division winner with a losing record in a 16-game season. That can’t happen now, barring a tie Sunday in Philadelphia.

But even if it has been an unsightly division race, someone must prevail. And that someone will get a home game in the opening round of the NFC playoffs, albeit against a far superior opponent. The identity of that someone likely will be determined Sunday when the Cowboys and Eagles square off at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Cowboys hold the tiebreaker advantage after beating the Eagles earlier this season and can clinch the division with a victory Sunday. The Eagles can ensure themselves of winning the division by beating the Cowboys on Sunday and the New York Giants in Week 17. No one will be apologizing, it appears, for winning this division at 8-8 or 9-7.

“This is the premier rivalry in the NFC East, in my opinion, especially since I’ve been in the NFL,” Eagles tight end Zach Ertz said after last Sunday’s triumph over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field. “It’s gonna be a great environment. It’s gonna be a great atmosphere. … It doesn’t matter how it’s gonna look. We’ve just got to find a way.”

The Cowboys are coming off a lopsided win over the Los Angeles Rams, but quarterback Dak Prescott is plagued by a sprained right shoulder. He was limited in practice during the week but was not listed on the Cowboys’ final injury report after vowing all week to play Sunday. It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys lean heavily on the running of tailback Ezekiel Elliott.

The Eagles have used late comebacks engineered by quarterback Carson Wentz to beat the Giants and Redskins in their last two games.

“This game coming up is only important because of what we’ve done the past two weeks,” Ertz said. “I think it’s just a testament to the guys. It doesn’t matter how we start. We’ve just got to find a way — find a way to finish, find a way to be successful. And that’s what we’ve been doing.”

The Eagles have been shorthanded, particularly at wide receiver, because of injuries. Wentz will look often for Ertz. When Ertz is not available on a given play, the Eagles must hope that less prominent players such as wideout Greg Ward, a converted college quarterback, and rookie tailback Miles Sanders continue to produce.