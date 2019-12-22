Haskins was down for more than minute before eventually hobbling to a medical cart. But what had appeared to be a potentially serious injury turned out to be more routine.

“It’s just an ankle sprain,” Haskins said after the game.

As Haskins received X-rays underneath the stadium, team owner Daniel Snyder left his box to visit with his quarterback.

“He was concerned,” Haskins said. “That meant a lot to me.”

Afterward, the 22-year-old Haskins said Snyder advised him not to return to the game. A team spokesman later said Snyder told Haskins to listen to the medical advice of team physician Robin West, who had encouraged Haskins not to return. West later released a statement saying, in part, “I did not clear him to return to game action.”

Teammates expressed sympathy for Haskins, who has grown significantly since training camp and was in the midst of an impressive performance, having completed his first 10 passes and thrown for two touchdowns. Many said after the game that they knew right away he probably would not return after the injury, a significant statement considering Haskins played an entire game on the bum ankle at Green Bay two weeks ago.

“He’s been dealing with that ankle for a while,” running back Chris Thompson said. “Just our bad on [not] protecting him.”

The injury cast into doubt Haskins’s availability for next week’s season finale at Dallas. The quarterback said he wants to play, but it’s unclear how the team might proceed.

“I want to play,” Haskins said after the game. “If I can, I will."

