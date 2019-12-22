Kendrick is returning on a one-year deal worth $6.25 million. Zimmerman remains a free agent, yet both he and the Nationals remain willing to negotiate a cheap, one-year contract. And with Adams, another free agent, it’s clear the Nationals are still shopping in the left-handed first base market, making it possible he’s back with Washington next season.

That market inched forward last week when Justin Smoak signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Nationals had expressed interest in Smoak, according to a person with knowledge of his free agency, but ultimately decided that the price was too high. Smoak had 500 plate appearances in 2019, and finished the season with 22 homers, 61 RBI a .208 batting average for the Toronto Blue Jays. His value increases a bit as a switch-hitter. Otherwise he and Adams have a very similar profile.

Adams was hampered by a shoulder injury toward the end of last year, but helped stabilize the Nationals’ lineup throughout the summer. He broke out in June with seven homers, and followed with a .917 on-base-plus slugging percentage in 54 plate appearances in July. His final numbers — 20 home runs and 115 strikeouts in 333 plate appearances — are a reflection of both injuries and inconsistency. His .276 on-base percentage rightfully paints him as a boom-or-bust hitter. He had 34 extra-base hits, 36 singles and just 20 walks in 2019.

But if the Nationals want to have Kendrick, Zimmerman and a left-handed bat off the bench, Adams is a logical fit. Their involvement with Smoak showed they are looking for a pinch-hitter from that side of the plate. They got that in Adams, Cabrera and Parra last season. Their current bench includes Kendrick, a backup catcher — either Kurt Suzuki or Yan Gomes — and Michael A. Taylor, with only Andrew Stevenson, a fringe major leaguer, providing a left-handed bat.

The Nationals signed Adams to a one-year, $3 million deal last December. They had traded him the previous August, toward the end of a disappointing 2018, but Adams has always express a desire to stick in Washington. He got married in Chicago in early December, and Mark Campbell, the team’s’ director of mental conditioning, performed the ceremony. He has now appeared in 205 games for the Nationals. He will also always be part of the club’s first championship.

He is expected to make less than Smoak this coming year, unless an American League team wanted to pay him as an everyday designated hitter. If not, and Adams is bound to play first base, the Nationals may use him to fill out their 26-man roster. The extra player will give Washington a bigger bullpen. Their bench will stay at five players, and should include Kendrick, a catcher, a fourth outfielder (Taylor), a utility infielder and a power bat. The unknown variable is how the Nationals plan to address those final two spots.

The way Adams gets squeezed from the picture is if the Nationals find a power bat elsewhere, and go into the year with Kendrick and Zimmerman splitting first base. Zimmerman still has to sign, of course, but about $4 million has been floated as a price the sides could agree on. Kendrick’s splits, with near-equal success against right- and left-handed pitchers, makes him a viable partner for Zimmerman at first. But if the Nationals want Kendrick to roam a bit more, and be readily available to play second or pinch-hit, they could have two more first basemen to lock up.

That’s when the Zimmerman-Adams configuration feels possible again. The final bench blueprint, and how much Adams can demand on the open market, will decide whether that happens or not.

