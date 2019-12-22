

Heisman winner Joe Burrow and the 2020 NFL draft order are already on the mind of many NFL front offices. (John Bazemore/AP)

While some NFL fans stew and fret over playoff scenarios, others are sadly looking elsewhere, to the 2020 NFL draft. Which means that even the most meh of games over final two weekends of the regular season are a very, very big deal.

Specifically, this week, we’re looking at you, Cincinnati Bengals-Miami Dolphins, New York Giants-Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars-Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions-Denver Broncos. Here’s the projected order for the top 10 picks in the 2020 NFL draft before Week 16 began: 1, Bengals; 2, Giants; 3, Dolphins; 4, Redskins; 5, Lions; 6, Cardinals; 7, Jets; 8, Jaguars; 9, Chargers; 10, Broncos.

All times Eastern.

1 Bengals at Dolphins CBS 1 Steelers at Jets CBS 1 Giants at Redskins Fox 1 Panthers at Colts Fox 1 Ravens at Browns CBS 1 Jaguars at Falcons Fox 1 Saints at Titans Fox 4:05 Raiders at Chargers CBS 4:05 Lions at Broncos CBS 4:25 Cardinals at Seahawks Fox 4:25 Cowboys at Eagles Fox 8:20 Chiefs at Bears NBC

The early shift

Bengals (1-13) at Dolphins (3-11), 1, CBS

Cincinnati should be protecting its No. 1 draft pick position, presumably LSU’s Joe Burrow, who turned his Heisman speech into an emotional plea for food pantry contributions. This is no time for Cincy to reel off a couple of wins; if it loses either of the final two games (next up in the finale: the Browns), it wraps up the No. 1 pick.

Steelers (8-6) at Jets (5-9), 1, CBS

After a tough loss to Buffalo, this is just what Pittsburgh and its playoff hopes needed in a division dominated by the Ravens. Quarterback Devlin Hodges, 3-1 as a starter, gets the nod again despite throwing four interceptions in last week’s loss to the Bills.

Giants (3-11) at Redskins (3-11), 1, Fox

This one is all about progress. Will youngsters like Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin continue to show growth, and will Urban Meyer show up to watch them again? The Giants will return to rookie Daniel Jones at QB after all but giving Eli Manning an official, emotional goodbye at MetLife Stadium last week. Both teams are in the running for a top-two pick.

Panthers (5-9) at Colts (6-8), 1, Fox

Carolina will go with rookie Will Grier over Kyle Allen in a tryout for Cam Newton’s presumed replacement.

Ravens (12-2) at Browns (6-8), 1, CBS

If … if … if … If the Ravens lose their final two games and the Patriots (Dolphins) and Chiefs (Bears, Chargers) both win out, Baltimore could drop to the No. 3 seed in the AFC. The Ravens finish with a home game against the scrappy Steelers so, as Lloyd Christmas would say, you’re saying there’s a chance …

Jaguars (5-9) at Falcons (5-9), 1, Fox

A tale of two 5-9 teams, signifying … little. The Jaguars have the ugly distinction of prompting a warning to free agents from the NFL Players Association, considering that more than 25 percent of the grievances filed by all NFL players over the past two years were against that one team.

Saints (11-3) at Titans (8-6), 1, Fox

The Saints have clinched the NFC South, but still hope to improve on their third seed in the NFC behind the Seahawks and Packers, who have a tough NFC North game Monday night against the Vikings. The Steelers, who remained the sixth seed in the AFC because of Tennessee’s loss to the Texans last week, hold the tiebreaker over the Titans because of one fewer conference loss.

Late games

Raiders (6-8) at Chargers (5-9), 4:05, CBS

Back in March, this looked as if this might be a marquee game. It is not.

Lions (3-10-1) at Broncos (5-9), 4:05, CBS

The Lions are one of a handful of teams jockeying for a prime NFL draft spot and, now that Detroit’s owners have said Matt Patricia will not be fired, this is no time for a winning streak that could sabotage their draft position. Same goes for the Broncos.

Cardinals (4-9-1) at Seahawks (11-3), 4:25, Fox

The Seahawks entered the weekend atop the NFC’s projected playoff bracket, but they could easily fall to fifth.

Cowboys (7-7) at Eagles (7-7), 4:25, Fox

The Cowboys showed a pulse by beating the Rams and, if they can win in Philadelphia, they’ll clinch the NFC East. If the Eagles win, this one goes down to the Week 17 games against the division juggernaut Redskins (Cowboys) and Giants (Eagles).

The night game

Chiefs (10-4) at Bears (7-7), 8:20, NBC

Because they have beaten the Ravens and the Patriots, the Chiefs would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker if they finish tied at 12-4 with either the Patriots or Ravens, or both. The Bears’ playoff hopes ended last week with their second loss to the Packers.

