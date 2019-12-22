Backstrom decided he wanted to negotiate his own contract during the summer and shortly thereafter let go his longtime agent, Mark Levine. Backstrom’s father, Anders, knows his son is capable of getting a deal on his own. When he was younger, Anders said, Nicklas was always asking questions, characteristics he hopes will serve him well as he’s become “a little bit wiser."

“He knows what he is doing,” Anders said. “He is confident with the organization, owners, the GM and stuff like that and yeah, I think he’s stable, calm guy so I know it is what he wants. So we are satisfied with that.”

When asked if he’s looked at contract terms for comparable players around the league, Nicklas Backstrom said he hasn’t done a lot of market research.

“I don’t know, I feel like I don’t need to go in there and be specific,” Backstrom said. “We can just have a normal conversation, and that is what we are having. So, that’s it.”

The sticking point in negotiations is contract length, not money, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Backstrom is meeting directly with General Manager Brian MacLellan to negotiate, and both parties have made it clear they want Backstrom to stay in Washington.

From the Capitals’ perspective, a three-year deal makes sense because it would extend through the season when Backstrom turns 35, the age where data shows players’ production begins to fall.

Backstrom would prefer to avoid another negotiation in the near future, so a five-year deal looks preferable. His résumé is stellar, including 900 points in 923 games, a key role on the 2018 Stanley Cup-winning roster and a secure reputation as one of the best players in franchise history. Backstrom would prefer if the next time he talks about his contract situation, it was to announce a new agreement.

“Either it is going to be done or they will be going the other direction, I don’t know,” said Backstrom, who has 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) through 28 games this season.

Contracts for NHL players over 35 could offer clues of how Backstrom’s deal could be constructed. San Jose’s Joe Thornton signed a three-year extension with the Sharks in 2014, when he was 31. Since that deal expired, he has returned each season on one-year deals.

Backstrom’s reasoning for wanting to negotiate his own contract was similar to that of his countryman, former Detroit Red Wings great Nicklas Lidstrom.

Widely considered as one of the best defensemen to play in the NHL, Lidstrom negotiated his own deal during his final couple of seasons in Detroit. He was the first Swedish player to negotiate his own NHL contract, and ended up signing a one-year, $6.2 million deal in 2010. During the 2010-11 season, he became the first NHL defenseman to record 60 points at the age of 40.

“I wanted to gain the experience of negotiating my own deal late in my career,” Lidstrom said in a text message. “It was a good experience and having had Ken Holland as my GM for a lot of years helped … we’ve had a good working relationship.”

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty also negotiated his own contract in 2018, an eight-year, $88-million extension. Earlier this month, Doughty applauded Backstrom’s decision and encouraged more players to follow suit. The 2016 Norris Trophy winner recognized that not all players are as fortunate as himself and Backstrom, whom Doughty described as “a veteran player in this league who year after year shows how good he is and how key he is to the Washington Capitals.”

But when a player is in such a position, Doughty stressed he believes self-representation is helpful. Players still need lawyers to look over the contract and can seek outside advice. As Doughty notes: “I wasn’t just doing it on my own, but I didn’t have to pay anyone.”

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is the other widely known Capital to have negotiated his own contract; he signed his 13-year, $124-million contract extension in 2008.

“Good on him,” Doughty said of Backstrom. “Those guys, the agents, they obviously do a good job for you, but once you get to a certain age and you are old enough to negotiate your own contract, it is pretty easy and you save a lot of money. I know we make a lot of money so saving money kind of sounds, I don’t know, it doesn’t sound great, but at the end of the day, you are saving millions of dollars not using an agent.”

