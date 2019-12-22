AD

The Giants won the first meeting between the teams this season, a 24-3 triumph at MetLife Stadium in Week 4, back when the rivals were still playing for this year. Haskins came off the bench to replace an ineffective Case Keenum in the first half and completed 9 of 17 passes for 107 yards and three interceptions in his NFL debut.

AD

“I throw up watching that film,” Haskins said this week. The rookie has improved considerably since then, and is coming off his best game as a pro, a 261-yard, two-touchdown performance in last week’s loss to the Eagles.

Fellow rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will return for the Giants after missing the last two games with a high ankle sprain. Jones completed 23 of 31 passes for 225 yards, a touchdown and a pair of interceptions against Washington in Week 4. The No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft has 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 11 starts this season. New York ended a nine-game losing streak with a win over Miami last week, while the Redskins have lost two straight.

AD

Projecting the 2002 draft order, and where the Redskins are likely to pick. The Giants have a 39 percent chance to land the No. 2 pick, while the Redskins have only a 15 percent chance. Those numbers will change dramatically pending Sunday’s outcome. (Read more)

AD

As season nears end, Daniel Snyder is being seen with Bruce Allen less and Alex Smith more. Allen’s future as team president remains uncertain and speculation around the league is that Smith is in line to receive a front-office position. (Read more)

Urban Meyer to the Redskins is a combustible idea. It could also be just what the team needs. The Redskins haven’t said much about their search for a permanent head coach. They could do worse than the former Ohio State coach, who was at FedEx Field for last week’s game. (Read more)

AD

AD

AD