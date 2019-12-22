Late in Saturday’s game, Thomas walked several rows into the spectator stands to confront the pair because he said one had held up both middle fingers and yelled, “F--- you, b----!” three times. Thomas was ejected for entering the stands and may face punishment from the league, which has a strict policy against such behavior after a brawl between players and fans at a Detroit Pistons game in November 2004. The “Malice at the Palace,” widely recognized as one of the NBA’s lowest points, led to the suspensions of nine players from the Pistons and Indiana Pacers.

Saturday wasn’t the first incident this month between a 76ers fan and an opposing player.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, who hails from North Philadelphia, exchanged words with a fan while heading back to the visitors’ locker room on Dec. 8. After being heckled, Lowry yelled at the fan, “Come see me!”

In another incident, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell had a courtside fan ejected for what he perceived as rude comments.

“He was being disrespectful,” Mitchell told reporters, following the Dec. 2 game. “I like Philly. I think talking trash, I appreciate it, [it’s] part of the game. When you start talking personal stuff, that’s when things get out of control … I won’t repeat what [the fan said].”

According to a 76ers spokesperson, that fan had sneaked down to those seats near the end of the game and heckled Mitchell. The two prior incidents factored into the team’s decision to issue a year-long ban for the two fans who offended Thomas, as well as to come down hard on the season ticket holder.

Thomas has interviewed with NBA security regarding the matter and awaits to hear the league’s reaction. On Saturday night, he expressed confidence that the league would understand his perspective.

“I don’t know,” Thomas responded when asked if he thought he would be suspended. “I know they’re going to investigate, and I’m going to tell them the same thing. So, if you’re for the players, you’re going to back me, because I didn’t do anything disrespectful. I just needed to look [the fan] in the eye and let him know, you’re never going to disrespect me. I’m not stupid. I’m not going to go in those stands and beat nobody up. I was raised better than that.”

