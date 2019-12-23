Lynch has “been working really hard,” Carroll said. “He’s really excited about the chance to do something helping out, and I think it’s freakin’ great if he could get out there and tote the ball for us. The circumstances rolled just at this time, and he could have four or five games left in him. Maybe that’s what we need.” The Seahawks (11-4) close out their regular season on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers (12-3) in a game that will decide the NFC West champion.

Seattle will also reportedly meet with running back Robert Turbin, who played for the Seahawks from 2012 to 2014.

Seahawks starter Chris Carson (broken hip) and C.J. Prosise (broken arm) will miss the remainder of the season. Rashaad Penny suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 and will also be out until the 2020 season. Carson led Seattle with 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 starts this season.

Lynch, who ran for at least 1,200 yards from 2011 to 2014, first retired from the NFL by posting an Instagram photo during Super Bowl 50 that featured cleats hanging on a telephone wire. Lynch spent the 2016 season out of football before orchestrating a trade of his rights from Seattle to play for his hometown Oakland Raiders in 2017 and 2018. In April 2017, the Raiders acquired Lynch and a 2018 sixth-round pick from the Seahawks in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection ran for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns in 21 games for the Raiders. He was placed on injured reserve after six games last season. Lynch became an unrestricted free agent this offseason and seemingly retired again in April. He stopped by the Seahawks’ practice facility earlier this month, leading to speculation he was looking to play again. It was reportedly a personal visit and not an attempt at a reunion. Because Lynch was an unrestricted free agent and hadn’t officially filed for retirement, the Seahawks had to report it to the NFL as an official visit, meaning it would show up among the league’s transactions.

Last week Lynch spent his Sunday handing out tequila shots to Raiders fans in the parking lot before the team’s final home game in Oakland. Now he’ll look to give Seattle a shot at its third Super Bowl appearance in seven seasons.

The 33-year-old is 29th on the NFL’s all-time list with 10,379 rushing yards.

