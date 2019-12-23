“The more of that pressure you can take off the big guys to score a lot of goals it always helps.” T.J. Oshie said of seeing blue line score. “It is always good for the d-men’s confidence to put a puck in, obviously that is not their main goal for their position, but when one of those guys puts a puck in, you start feeling good. I think all, your whole game starts getting better. We love seeing those guys score with all the hard work that they do for the forwards, back in our end, backing us up.”

AD

AD

Dmitry Orlov tallied the latest game-winner: a screeching slap shot from the top of the circle that gave the Capitals’ life in a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. It was his second game-winner against Tampa this season. His first was in overtime on Nov. 29.

Orlov has three points (one goal, two assists) in the past two games. Over the past seven games, Orlov has five assists. He has 14 assists in 37 games this season, putting him on pace for 31 assists over an 82-game season, which would set a career high. In 2016-17, he had 27 assists.

“In these past few games, the use of our blue line is important to be able to generate shots, and we want to get traffic from that at the net front, but then also having tip options and traffic in those spots,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said. “We did a good job of delivering some of those pucks from the middle of the ice or inside the dots where they become different danger level in our breakdown of it and assessment of chances. Guys are working hard to be an option around the net and working hard to be net-front, so that we can make it more difficult for the goaltenders.”

AD

AD

Radko Gudas also scored his first goal as a Capital on Saturday. He now has 10 points in 37 games. Last season with Philadelphia, he had four goals and 16 assists. Jonas Siegenthaler also has gotten in the mix, tallying one goal and one assist over the past two games, with his second goal as a Capital in the team’s 6-3 Friday win over the Devils.

Sigenthaler’s goal elicited a exuberant celebration from John Carlson, who gave the young defensemen a two-glove first bump from the bench.

John Carlson was very excited about Jonas Siegenthaler's goal pic.twitter.com/WMM7LyB3o5 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 21, 2019

Carlson, a Norris Trophy frontrunner with 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists), scored the winning goal against New Jersey. He now has six game-winning goals on the season, which is tied for first in the league with Boston’s David Pastrnak and Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.

AD

And while the Capitalsare pleased with their blueline production, Gudas said the defensemen must know when to back off and make sure the back end is covered.

AD

“Obviously we work on it, I think our forecheck is working in that way too, we are a little more aggressive,” Gudas said. “We are keeping pucks in and some of that, if you keep the puck in and it is a broken play then usually on those broken plays is when goals come in so a lot of assists are on those broken plays that we are able to keep the puck in the zone and on breakouts.”

Capitals expected lines vs Boston:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Hagelin-Eller-Panik

Leipsic-Dowd-Hathaway



Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Siegenthaler-Gudas — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) December 23, 2019

Read more on the Washington Capitals:

AD