He later returned to the sideline after having an X-ray. Team physician Robin West suggested that Haskins not return to play and owner Daniel Snyder, who had come down to the locker room check on his quarterback, advised to listen to the doctor.

Haskins’ year ends with 1,365 passing yards, seven touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 58.6 completion percentage. He was in the midst of his best game — completing 12 of 15 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns — when he suffered the injury. There had been questions surrounding his future with the team and whether the organization should consider selecting a quarterback with their draft pick, which could be as high as second overall, but he appears to have helped his standing with his performance in the last two games.