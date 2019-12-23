“Doug, meeting Eli next weekend, what do you think?” he inquired, interrupting a question from Philadelphia sports radio host Howard Eskin.

It’s an interesting question given that rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones is slated to start against the Eagles in Week 17.

VIDEO: “This will be on SportsCenter” -Doug Pederson



It would appear a fan got lost on his way out of the Linc...@6abc pic.twitter.com/UMpZZsztbL — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) December 23, 2019

“Who is this?” Pederson asked. “Is he credentialed?”

The fan, wearing a winter hat and clutching a phone and gloves, and his friends were then escorted from the room without further incident.

“Holy cow. This’ll be on SportsCenter,” Pederson said smiling, eliciting laughs from the press corps in the room.

A video posted by ABC 6′s George Solis showed other fans in the room wearing Eagles jerseys, who managed not to cause a stir. Emails to the Eagles regarding fan policy during news conferences were not immediately returned.

Once the distraction was removed, Pederson’s media session resumed.

Both Week 17 NFC East matchups were originally slated for 1 p.m. but the NFL announced Sunday they would be flexed to 4:25 p.m. given the added intrigue.

A win over the Giants or a Cowboys loss to the Redskins on Sunday will secure Philadelphia’s second NFC East title in the last three years and their ninth this millennium. A Dallas win and Philadelphia loss would give the Cowboys their second straight division title and would mark the first repeat NFC East champion since the Eagles won four straight from 2001 through 2004.

