The Packers can wrap up the NFC North title when they play Monday night at Minnesota in a matchup of teams that already have secured playoff spots.

Green Bay, with a record of 11-3, leads second-place Minnesota by a game. The Packers beat the Vikings at Lambeau Field in September.

The Vikings are 6-0 at home this season and 10-4 overall. They will be without standout running back Dalvin Cook, who has been ruled out with a chest injury. With Alexander Mattison listed as questionable with an ankle injury, Mike Boone could be the Vikings’ featured runner.

That puts a greater burden on Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins in his quarterback matchup with the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers. Cousins is having an excellent second season in Minnesota after struggling in Year 1 with the Vikings following the signing of his fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract. But he has a record of 0-8 in Monday night games during his NFL career with the Washington Redskins and the Vikings. That includes a 37-30 defeat at Seattle earlier this month.