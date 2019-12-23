The Packers can wrap up the NFC North title when they play Monday night at Minnesota in a matchup of teams that already have secured playoff spots.
Green Bay, with a record of 11-3, leads second-place Minnesota by a game. The Packers beat the Vikings at Lambeau Field in September.
The Vikings are 6-0 at home this season and 10-4 overall. They will be without standout running back Dalvin Cook, who has been ruled out with a chest injury. With Alexander Mattison listed as questionable with an ankle injury, Mike Boone could be the Vikings’ featured runner.
That puts a greater burden on Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins in his quarterback matchup with the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers. Cousins is having an excellent second season in Minnesota after struggling in Year 1 with the Vikings following the signing of his fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract. But he has a record of 0-8 in Monday night games during his NFL career with the Washington Redskins and the Vikings. That includes a 37-30 defeat at Seattle earlier this month.
“Kirk has done a great job for us this year,” Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer said at a news conference last week. “He’s been outstanding and has played great all year long. If we get beat Monday night, it’s not going to be because of Kirk Cousins. It’s going to be because we didn’t win as a team.”