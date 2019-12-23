With such a limited supply of qualified head coaching replacements available, it might be wise for owners to be cautious about letting theirs go. The supply of top coordinators who would be candidates for head-coaching job has been exhausted by too many years of seven and eight new hires leaguewide.

But that hasn’t stopped owners from making changes. As important as it is for teams to find the right coach, the NFL remains a quarterback-driven league. A coach going to a team that doesn’t have a true franchise quarterback usually is on the hot seat within two years. And because the league is getting so young at quarterback, it can be tougher to figure out what the best openings are.

We’ll try our best, however. Here is our ranking of the head-coaching jobs that could potentially be open by next week.

1. Atlanta Falcons

According to people familiar with the team, Falcons owner Arthur Blank is still iffy on whether to fire Dan Quin. He knows the players like playing for Quinn, as made clear by the team’s recent 5-2 run after starting 1-7. He’s seen what Quinn can do, after having led Atlanta to the Super Bowl. Incumbent offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter works well with Ryan.

But if this job comes open, it’ll be the league’s best. The new head coach gets Matt Ryan at quarterback. There are good weapons on offense, most notably Julio Jones. The defense has some playmakers. Blank isn’t interested in going into rebuilding mode, and he knows there’s work to be done on the offensive and defensive lines.

Just like Matt LaFleur did with the Green Bay Packers this year, a new coach could have the Falcons in the playoffs next season.

2. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys’ loss to the Eagles puts them on the outside looking in at the NFC title. Jason Garrett was in a position in which he probably needed to win two playoff games to keep his job, so if Philadelphia beats the Giants next week to clinch the division, chances are high there will be a head-coach opening in Dallas.

As long as the new coach is willing to cede control over personnel decisions, this is a great job. The current roster has 15 players who have been to the Pro Bowl. That includes one of the league’s best running backs in Ezekiel Elliott, and quarterback Dak Prescott — so long as Jerry Jones signs him to a long-term deal or uses the franchise tag on him.

The offensive line is one of the best in football. The front seven is good. The only concession is knowing that Jones is picking the players. A coach like Ron Rivera, who never pushed to have power over personnel, could be a great fit here.

3. Cleveland Browns

Kitchens could very well get a chance to stay for a second year, but the current Browns team is a mess. The offense and defense underachieved. Their offensive stars are either yelling at Kitchens on the sidelines or getting the word to other teams to come take them out of Cleveland.

The roster, though, should be attractive to any new coach. Despite his regression as a quarterback this year, Baker Mayfield was good enough to get the Browns to seven wins as a rookie and come close to winning rookie of the year. The roster has Pro Bowlers in the backfield and at wide receiver.

General manager John Dorsey loaded the defense with quality players. Most evaluators thought this roster was good enough to challenge for the AFC North title. The Baltimore Ravens are the class of the division and could be hard to catch because of the play of Lamar Jackson, but a new coach in Cleveland could have a decent chance of a playoff run.

4. Carolina Panthers

After the top three potential openings, the jobs get a little dicey because of uncertainty at quarterback. For the Panthers, it’s unknown whether they’ll stick with longtime franchise QB Cam Newton, who is an injury question mark after two shoulder surgeries and a Lisfranc operation on his foot.

If this was the Cam Newton of three years ago, the Panthers job would top this list. There are positives, however, including an aggressive new owner in David Tepper, one of the best offensive players in the spot in running back Christian McCaffrey, and talent at wide receiver and on defense.

Still, though, the key to any NFL coaching job is quality quarterback play. Longtime Panthers tight end Greg Olsen had it right when he said following Sunday’s 38-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that the team had hit rock-bottom. The Panthers have lost seven straight after a 5-3 start.

5. New York Giants

Despite a 3-8 record as a starter, Daniel Jones has shown some potential as a rookie quarterback. Saquan Barkley is one of the league’s best running backs. But the roster needs a lot of work overall, particularly on the offensive line and at premium playmaking positions, which have seen the departures of star players like wideout Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Janoris Jenkins and edge rusher Olivier Vernon since last offseason.

What makes this job attractive, in addition to the presence of Jones and Barkley, is stable ownership and the ability to coach in the New York market for a legacy franchise.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

Despite the firing of Coughlin as the team’s top football executive, and the horrible 5-10 season, ownership could stay with Marrone as head coach and Dave Caldwell as general manager. If the job opens, though, this is a job that has problems.

That starts at quarterback, where the Jaguars spent $88 million over four years for Nick Foles. Foles had great success in Philadelphia but that success hasn’t carried over to his other teams. He broke his left clavicle 10 plays into his first game and was benched three games after coming back from the injury, going 0-4 as a starter.

A new coach might be stuck with Foles, who has more than $15 million of his base salary guaranteed next year. Gardner Minshew is an intriguing backup option, but he struggled against teams with winning records as a rookie.

Jacksonville used to have some of the best defensive talent in the game, but many of those players are gone, including cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was sent to the Los Angeles Rams in a midseason trade.

7. Washington Redskins

If rookie Dwayne Haskins is the real deal at quarterback, this job would rank higher. But as we’ve seen with Sam Darnold and the New York Jets, and Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears, it’s often too early to tell after a QB’s rookie season whether he is a player a new coach can build around.

Owner Daniel Snyder will have to do his best job as a salesman to promote this job over the other openings. There could be changes to the front offense, with team president Bruce Allen’s future undetermined. The roster needs perhaps the most work among the job openings. Snyder wants to win, but it could take two or three years to redo the roster to put the team in that position — and Haskins remains a question mark.

Around the NFL

— One of the best scenes of the day was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes coming off the field and counting on his fingers to nine — representing the number of teams that passed on him before he was drafted.

That had to sting particularly hard for the Chicago Bears — the team Kansas City beat on Sunday night, 26-3 — and Coach Matt Nagy, who was a major advocate of drafting Mahomes when he was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. Instead, he’s the head coach of the Bears, who drafted Trubisky second overall in 2017 — eight spots ahead of Mahomes.

— Speaking of the Chiefs, they’re a different team this year. Last season, they were a dynamic team on offense whose defense kept them from going to the Super Bowl. The defense has improved this year, however, making them a dangerous team.

The Chiefs entered the week 18th in yards allowed, giving up 357 per game. Over the past five games, the Chiefs have given up 46 points — 9.2 per game.

— The Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals was disastrous for several reasons. For one, it took away their control of the No. 1 seed. They also endured significant injuries to running back Chris Carson and left tackle Duane Brown. They simply didn’t play well, with the offensive line giving no time to throw for Russell Wilson, who was sacked five times and threw for just 169 yards against one of the league’s worst defenses.

The good news: The Seahawks can still win the NFC West and possibly earn the No. 2 seed with a home win next Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

— The AFC won four of six interconference games Sunday, but narrowly lost the overall battle. The NFC won 33 to the AFC’s 31, based on wins by the Saints and Falcons over the Titans and Jaguars, respectively.

— Jameis Winston could be staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even if it’s only for one more season. The Bucs can use either the franchise or transition tags on him, so Coach Bruce Arians doesn’t need to add quarterback to his offseason shopping list.

It’s a roller-coaster ride with Winston at quarterback. He puts up big yardage totals but the interceptions — particularly the pick-sixes, drive everyone crazy. He’s likely to get one more year to prove himself worthy of being Tampa’s franchise QB.