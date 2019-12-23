Boone is listed by the Vikings as their fourth-string back, but thanks to injuries to Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, he’s expected to play a very large role for Minnesota on Monday. The team also has a veteran on hand in Ameer Abdullah, plus fourth-year fullback C.J. Ham, but it was Boone who got the lions’ share of the work last week after a shoulder injury knocked Cook from a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 24-year-old Florida native did well with his touches, rushing for 56 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. With Cook ruled out this week and Mattison still banged up, Monday night “figures to be the Mike Boone show,” as ESPN’s Adam Schefter declared on Sunday.

“It’ll feel good if that’s the case. I could finally get a start and try to make the most of it,” Boone said Friday of that possibility (via vikings.com). “It’s Monday Night Football, man. As a kid, that’s what you dream of."

More than a few fantasy managers are dreaming of a title led by a certain out-of-nowhere savior, to judge from ESPN’s fantasy universe, where Boone went from essentially no ownership to being added in 42.1 percent of its leagues. Over at CBS Sports, Boone’s ownership percentage didn’t just go from zero to 60, it literally went from zero to 61.

I would legit give the man a quarter of my winnings if he pulls it off. — James Mattone (@TheJamesMattone) December 23, 2019

It’s not just that Boone appears to be in good position to put up some numbers Monday, it’s also that he has impressed before in limited action, such as during preseason games.

“I remember that last [preseason] game, you’re like, ‘Get him out of there! We need that guy for the season,'" Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen said of Boone on Friday. “He’s just so talented and runs the football with a mentality that you don’t see every day."

“You never know when your opportunity is going to come,” Minnesota tight end Kyle Rudolph said. “[Boone] got his opportunity on Sunday in L.A., and he ran the ball with a different tempo.”

Mattison, a rookie who has played well this season but who is now battling a sprained ankle, reportedly got in a limited practice on Saturday, and if he suddenly feels great on Monday he would probably serve as the Vikings’ top back. But it’s more likely, particularly given that Minnesota has already locked up a playoff berth, that the team treats Mattison with caution and goes with a committee led by Boone.

That’s the scenario that could lead to Boone going down as a fantasy legend, even if he never does much of note after this week. After all, it’s not like we’ve never seen out-of-the-blue fantasy heroes before.

Just last year, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Damien Williams, who had struggled to make an impact in four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, emerged from the release of Kareem Hunt to become the third-highest-scoring fantasy running back in Weeks 14 through 16. And who could forget Tim Hightower, who didn’t even play in the NFL from 2012 through 2014 but, after the New Orleans Saints’ Khiry Robinson and Mark Ingram were injured in 2015, caught fire down the stretch?

Then there’s Jerome Harrison, a former Cleveland Browns running back whose otherwise nondescript career included going bonkers in Weeks 15 and 16 (and 17, which was definitely huge in some fantasy leagues) in 2009. And both Washington Redskins fans and fantasy players can reminisce fondly over that 2006 stretch from Week 13 through Week 17, when running back Ladell Betts racked up at least 144 yards from scrimmage in five straight games.

So there is definitely precedent for someone like Boone to suddenly transform into, well, a boon for championship-minded fantasy managers. It remains to be seen if that’s how it plays out on Monday, but if he has a big game, his exploits in the world of fake football could earn him some very real fans for life.

