With the original 15-man roster decimated by injuries — eight players will be out for the team’s Monday night matchup against the New York Knicks — the Wizards needed emergency help to fill out the rotation. Starting point guard Isaiah Thomas will also be serving a two-game suspension beginning Monday for entering the spectator stands during the team’s loss in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Payton, a fourth-year player and the son of Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton, will increase the team’s roster to 16 players under an NBA contract.
Last season, Payton signed a 10-day contract with the Wizards. This year, he has played 16 games in the G League with the South Bay Lakers and averaged 21.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and a league-best 3.2 steals per contest.
